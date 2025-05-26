Diddy Cashes In From Behind Bars Amid Sex Trafficking Trial as His Jet Pulls $4.1M in Rentals

As Diddy, also known as Sean Combs, is in jail facing federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges, his private jet has been quietly raking in millions of dollars in rental income.

The US Sun reviewed flight and booking records and found that Diddy's 14-seat Gulfstream G550 jet was chartered at least 126 times after he was arrested in Sep­tember 2024. The aircraft, operated by the luxury aviation company Silver Air, has earned roughly $4.1 million in just eight months.

The jet, registered to LOVEAIR LLC and stationed at Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, is listed on high-end charter platforms including Jettly. The site quotes a rental cost of $32,597 per trip.

Silver Air promotes its services as offering a "comprehensive fleet of luxury aircraft," without disclosing the ownership of the planes, meaning customers are likely unaware they're flying in a jet owned by the former Bad Boy Records music executive.

The plane, which has a range of 6,750 miles, has covered more than 149,000 miles since last fall — the equivalent of circling the globe six times. And typically, every trip involved about 1,186 miles of travel — about the distance from Los Angeles to Dallas.

The jet has reportedly been in use nearly every other day since being listed for charter, according to booking logs.

Photos on the Jettly listing show a sleek black exterior and a beige-leather interior, parked at the tarmac under California sun.

The heavy use of Diddy's aircraft has not gone unobserved environmentally. The private jet has used over 136,000 gallons of fuel, resulting in more than 1,710 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The 55-year-old disgraced rapper previously attempted to include the jet in a $50 million bail package proposal, offering to sell the plane as part of his release conditions.

Judge Arun Subramanian denied the offer.

Ongoing Trial and Explosive Testimony

Diddy is currently on trial at the US District Court in Lower Manhattan, where prosecutors allege he led a decades-long sex trafficking operation shielded by wealth and loyal employees.

The trial, which began May 5, is expected to span eight weeks. So far, testimony has included statements from his former longtime girlfriend, Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, and rapper Scott Mescudi, popularly known as Kid Cudi.

The 38-year-old singer, who is also eight months pregnant, testified over four days, describing repeated abuse and coercion into what she called "sex marathons." She alleged both physical and emotional abuse throughout their 11-year relationship.

Kid Cudi, 41, testified last week about a disturbing incident in December 2011, when Diddy allegedly entered his home and locked his dog in a bathroom. A few weeks later, Cudi's Porsche was set on fire in his Los Angeles driveway. He told the court that Diddy had been enraged over his involvement with Ventura.

Photos presented in court showed the car's convertible roof slashed and burn damage from a Molotov cocktail. When Cudi later asked Diddy about the incident, he testified that Diddy replied, "I don't know what you are talking about."

Diddy has denied involvement in the alleged arson and has not been charged in connection with it.

The court will resume Monday, May 27, for the third week of the trial, where further testimony from former staff and associates is expected.