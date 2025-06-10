Lil Durk Will Stay Jailed Until Trial in Alleged Revenge Killing of Quando Rondo's Cousin

Rapper Lil Durk will stay behind bars until his October trial for allegedly arranging a deadly revenge attack, a federal judge ruled this week.

The artist, whose real name is Durk Banks, is accused of hiring hitmen to kill fellow rapper Quando Rondo in August 2022.

The attack reportedly missed its intended target and instead killed Rondo's cousin, 24-year-old Saviay'a Robinson.

According to prosecutors, the attack was carried out as retaliation for the 2020 death of King Von, a close friend of rapper Lil Durk.

On Monday, US District Judge Michael Fitzgerald declined a revised bail request that proposed cash payment, constant surveillance, and added security, deciding it wasn't enough to grant release, RollingStone said.

The judge said the offer was too small a portion of the rapper's wealth and wouldn't stop him from fleeing the country.

"The sentence is mandatory life in prison without parole," Judge Fitzgerald wrote. "That would make any innocent defendant consider flight as the rational alternative."

The judge also said evidence showed Banks may have tried to flee to Dubai right after some of his alleged co-conspirators were arrested.

Although Banks' lawyers claimed he often travels there for business and religious reasons, Fitzgerald said he didn't see clear proof that the trip wasn't related to the case.

Lil Durk's bond of $4.5M was denied today. pic.twitter.com/SbL26YmnQG — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) June 10, 2025

Lil Durk Must Stay Jailed as Judge Questions Bail Proposal

Durk's legal team argued that he should be released while awaiting trial, offering millions more and even his music rights as bail.

But the judge wasn't convinced. He said that unless Banks put his entire wealth on the line — including earnings from his songs — there was still too much risk.

"If released, he would still have his intellectual property with which to earn a handsome living abroad," Fitzgerald said. The judge added that there was concern Banks could use his influence to intimidate witnesses.

Prosecutors allege Banks sent a vague text the day before the shooting, warning someone not to book flights under names tied to him. Defense lawyers say the message is too unclear to prove anything.

Earlier this month, Banks showed up to a court hearing with a smile, joined by over two dozen supporters, including his wife and parents.

According to CourthouseNewsService, his attorney also argued that prosecutors used misleading rap lyrics to get the original charges, claiming the lyrics were recorded months before the shooting.

The controversial lyrics were removed in a new version of the indictment. Still, Banks' team wants to see the grand jury testimony used to support them.

The upcoming trial is scheduled to begin on October 14 in Los Angeles. Prosecutors have confirmed they will not pursue the death penalty in the case.