Cloonee Delays L.A. Concerts to Stand With Latino Community After ICE Raids

British electronic music producer Cloonee has postponed his upcoming Los Angeles concerts in a heartfelt stand with the city's Latino community.

The shows, originally planned for June 13–14 at City Market, will now take place on July 11–12. The decision follows a wave of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) raids in the area that have deeply affected many residents.

In a public statement on Tuesday, Cloonee expressed his concern: "For the past four years now, I have called this city my home.

Like the city, my fans are diverse and it breaks my heart to see what the Latino community is going through right now."

Cloonee, known for his signature tech-house sound and recent standout performance at Skyline Festival 2025, emphasized that his shows are meant to be joyful, not held during a time of fear and unrest, Billboard said.

"Our time together is meant to be one of celebration, and now is not the time for celebrating," he wrote.

Los Angeles has been the epicenter of several ICE operations in recent weeks, with reports from local advocates stating that over 300 people have been detained across California.

Tensions grew further after federal troops, including the National Guard and US Marines, were deployed to the city to address growing protests.

Cloonee Rescheduled Concerts, Offers Refunds to Fans Following Political Unrest

The now-rescheduled Cloonee concerts are part of a larger movement among artists responding to the political climate.

Singer Doechii also spoke out at the 2025 BET Awards, urging fans to pay attention to the raids and the fear they're causing in immigrant neighborhoods.

Fans who already bought tickets for Cloonee's shows can use them on the new dates or request a refund within seven days. Emails with refund options are being sent directly to ticket holders.

According to LA Weekly, Cloonee's recent performance at "Skyline Festival 2025" stood out as a high point in LA's dance music scene.

Held in February at Grand Park and produced by Insomniac's Factory 93, the event brought in major international names and a passionate local crowd.

The British DJ closed the festival with a memorable set, sharing his deep connection with the city he now calls home.

"It feels like somewhat of a homecoming even though I haven't even left," Cloonee said during the festival.

Fans in LA, many wearing his Hellbent merchandise, danced late into the night as he played a mix of originals and crowd favorites.

Despite the delay, Cloonee promised to make it up to fans next month. "I see you, I hear you and I simply will not throw a party whilst the Latino people who have supported me in this city are hurting so deeply."