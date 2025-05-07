Suspect in Lady Gaga Concert Bombing Plot Wanted to Kill a Child, Brazilian Police Say

Authorities in Brazil have arrested a third suspect in connection with a chilling bombing plot aimed at Lady Gaga's record-breaking concert in Rio de Janeiro on May 3.

The plot, which targeted the LGBTQ+ community attending the event, was foiled by police just hours before the concert began.

Brazilian police have charged the third suspect with terrorism offenses. The suspect, whose identity has not been released, allegedly planned to sacrifice a child during the concert in a satanic ritual, People said.

According to the police, the man believed that this act would be a response to Lady Gaga, whom he claimed to be a "satanist."

However, the singer has never publicly expressed such beliefs, often promoting her Christianity and addressing unfounded rumors surrounding her faith.

This disturbing plot came to light after police arrested a 44-year-old man, Luis da Silva, and a 17-year-old teenager.

Da Silva, who had been deported from the United States just a month earlier, was reportedly planning to livestream the execution of children and set up explosives near the stage during Lady Gaga's performance, which attracted 2.5 million fans on Rio's Copacabana Beach.

Rio de Janeiro's Civil Police Secretary, Felipe Curi, revealed that Da Silva and his accomplice had been using the messaging platform Discord to radicalize others, particularly teenagers, into carrying out the attack.

They allegedly intended to use Molotov cocktails and explosive backpacks. The investigation also uncovered that Da Silva's network promoted pedophilia, misogyny, and homophobia.

So an illegal immigrant was planning a terrorist attack at a Lady Gaga concert.



“He said that the singer was a Satanist and that he was going to perform a Satanist ritual too, killing a child during the show,”



Interesting merger of narratives here…https://t.co/E4IMwnWpH4 pic.twitter.com/1pr58NIChs — NewsTreason Channel 17 (@NewsTreason) May 6, 2025

Terrorist Group Behind Lady Gaga Concert Plot Targeted Teenagers, Police Reveal

"Groups like these have a goal to gather more participants and gain notoriety, with many of their followers being teenagers and even children," said Rio de Janeiro Civil Police Chief Luiz Lima.

Thanks to coordinated police efforts, the authorities were able to prevent a potentially devastating attack and save hundreds of innocent lives.

According to NewYorkPost, the investigation has led to multiple arrests, including a 16-year-old who confessed to being part of Da Silva's terror network.

The teenager's role was reportedly to create online profiles to spread hate, although he denied involvement in the bombing plot.

In addition to the arrests, police executed search warrants across several Brazilian states, including Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Rio Grande do Sul, targeting individuals linked to the terror group.

Despite the gravity of the situation, Lady Gaga and her team were not made aware of the threats before the concert to avoid causing panic.

A representative for the singer confirmed that no security concerns were communicated to her before or during the event.

Lady Gaga, who was performing in Brazil for the first time in over a decade, broke the world record for the largest audience ever for a solo performer, surpassing Madonna's previous record.

While Lady Gaga has not publicly commented on the thwarted attack, her team issued a statement confirming they learned of the threat through media reports and expressed relief that the concert proceeded safely.