Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are reportedly experiencing major relationship woes and may be calling it quits after five years together.

"It's over," a source told Page Six. "They are waiting till her tour is over before they split."

News of the breakup was reported just around the time Perry is on her "Lifetimes" tour, which started on April 23 and will run through December 7.

The relationship difficulties are allegedly linked to the professional setbacks Perry has faced with her latest musical projects. Her album "143" received poor critical and commercial reception, creating what sources describe as significant stress within the household.

"Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album," another source told PEOPLE magazine. "It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

The disappointing album performance has reportedly been compounded by negative reviews of Perry's current tour performances.

"She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews," the source told the outlet. "It's put stress on their relationship."

Previous Relationship Challenges

This would not mark the first separation for the celebrity couple, who previously split for a year in 2017 before reconciling and becoming engaged.

The "Thinking of You" hitmaker addressed their past breakup during a 2024 appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, explaining, "We weren't really in it from day one."

"He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can't do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot real work."

Katy Perry faces challenges in 2025 after a disappointing album and a criticized space flight. Sluggish ticket sales further strain her marriage to Orlando Bloom, as stress grows. Despite the negativity, she maintains a hopeful outlook for her future.

Professional Differences Create Distance

Bloom has been candid about the professional challenges that create distance in their relationship. In an interview with Flaunt magazine in 2023, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor discussed his and Perry's different career paths.

"We're in two very different pools [for their work]," Bloom explained. "Her pool is not a pool that I necessarily understand, and I think my pool is not a pool that she necessarily understands."

He continued, "Sometimes things are really, really, really, challenging. I won't lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."

Despite the challenges, Bloom expressed, "I think we're both aware of how blessed we are to have uniquely connected in the way that we did at the time that we did. And there's definitely never a dull moment."