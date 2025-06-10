During her "Lifetimes" World Tour stop in Sydney on June 9, Katy Perry experienced an unexpected interruption when a fan unexpectedly ran onto the stage.

The pop star, who was performing her hit song "Hot n Cold," stayed calm and continued singing even as the surprise intruder grabbed her.

The man managed to slip past security at Qudos Bank Arena and wrapped his arm around Perry's shoulder.

In a video that quickly spread online, Perry spun away from the fan while staying in rhythm with her performance. The fan danced and jumped before security stepped in and removed him from the stage.

"There's never going to be another show like this, so just enjoy it, Sydney," the 40-year-old singer told the crowd after the interruption, ENews said.

This isn't the first time Perry has had viral onstage moments during her "Lifetimes" tour. In May, she responded to online critics of her dancing by lifting her skirt during a show and saying, "Show them that when they say I can't dance."

Later that month, she called out a fan for sending messages to her fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom. "Seriously, get your own life," she joked before starting her song "I'm His, He's Mine."

Despite ongoing criticism about her outfits, choreography, and even her singing, Perry hasn't backed down.

At a concert in Chicago last month, she told fans after receiving a standing ovation, "Wow, they said I was the most hated person on the Internet." She quickly added, "I think that's false."

After Monday's stage scare, Perry once again proved her ability to handle tense situations with humor and grace.

While the moment caught her off guard—she yelped and made a surprised face—she recovered instantly, staying on beat and keeping the audience engaged.

Perry has spoken out about the negative comments she's faced on social media, addressing the online backlash directly.

According to PageSix, in April, she reassured fans in a heartfelt message: "Please know I am ok. I've done a lot of work around knowing who I am, what is real, and what is important to me."

As her "Lifetimes" tour continues across the globe, Perry's message is clear—she's unshaken by outside noise and determined to keep performing.

The man who interrupted the show has not been identified, and no further details about the incident have been released by venue officials.