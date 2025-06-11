Ex-Newsboys Singer Michael Tait Admits to Years of Addiction and Sexual Misconduct

Michael Tait, a longtime figure in Christian music and former lead singer of the Newsboys, publicly admitted this week to years of drug use, alcohol abuse, and inappropriate sexual behavior.

The confession comes after several men accused him of sexual misconduct in a recent investigative report.

In an Instagram post titled "My Confession", shared on June 10, Tait, 59, confirmed many of the claims that surfaced earlier this month.

"Recent reports of my reckless and destructive behavior, including drug and alcohol abuse and sexual activity, are sadly, largely true," he wrote. "I am ashamed of my life choices and actions, and make no excuses for them."

Tait's statement follows a report by The Roys Report, which interviewed three men who said Tait sexually assaulted them between 2004 and 2014. The report also included claims of drug use during tours and private gatherings.

While Tait says he may dispute some of the report's details, he did not deny the core of the accusations, Billboard said. "I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way," he wrote.

Former Newsboys and DC Talk Singer Michael Tait Apologizes For SA with 3 Different Men. A major bombshell report dropped by the Roys Report with allegations that Michael Tait, who is Front man to the Grammy winning Christian Rock Band the Newsboys and DC Talk Had groomed and… pic.twitter.com/WS76hI5Qj1 — Torn Curtain I Joshua Simone (@Torncurtainorg) June 11, 2025

Michael Tait Seeks Healing After Leaving Newsboys

Tait left the Newsboys in January 2025, without explaining the reason. He later checked into a treatment center in Utah.

He admitted he had been struggling both spiritually and physically but shared that he's been sober for six weeks, acknowledging there's still a long journey of hard work ahead, ChristianityToday said.

The singer also admitted to leading a double life, fooling even those closest to him. He reflected on the contrast between his public and private life, explaining that he felt like two completely different people—one onstage and another at home.

Tait said he plans to stay out of the public eye and focus on healing and repentance. "I am committed to continuing the hard work of repentance, quietly and privately," he wrote.

Following the report, the remaining Newsboys members said they were "horrified, heartbroken, and angry." They encouraged victims to come forward and stated they had no prior knowledge of the alleged actions.

"In many ways, we feel as if we and our families have been deceived for the past fifteen years," their statement read.

Christian radio network K-LOVE has temporarily pulled songs by both the Newsboys and Tait's earlier group, DC Talk, from its playlists.

Tait ended his statement with an apology: "I have hurt so many people in so many ways. I am truly sorry. I can only pray that those I've hurt will find healing, mercy, and hope."