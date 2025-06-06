Kanye's Explicit Tweets Become Evidence in Explosive Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Kanye West is facing intensified legal scrutiny after a series of vulgar social media posts were introduced as evidence in an ongoing sexual harassment lawsuit filed by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.

As per AllHipHop, Attorney Arick Fudali, who represents Pisciotta, told Complex that West's online statements are unlike anything he has seen in his career representing victims of harassment and assault.

"I have never, in my entire career of representing alleged victims, seen a defendant tweet out admissions to the case in the middle of litigation and discovery," Fudali said. "This is absolutely a new one."

Among the tweets cited in the legal documents are several that contain graphic and offensive language.

In one, West wrote, "I used to f### employees in my office." Others include: "That employee—p#### hits different," and "I need the whole office c## proof."

He also posted, "Life is about using your position to f### the baddest b#### possible," "I'm a walking Me Too," and "I'm a big-time perv."

Fudali said these messages read like direct admissions to misconduct.

"I represent cases against a lot of volatile, unpredictable, high-profile individuals who are not afraid to say things," he said.

"I've never seen anything like this: where the defendant is admitting that he sexually harasses his employees, while I represent a former employee accusing him of sexual harassment. That is certainly a first for me."

West, 47, has previously denied all allegations. Pisciotta's lawsuit includes claims of sexual harassment, wrongful termination, gender discrimination, and breach of contract.

Fudali added that Pisciotta has gone into hiding due to threats and online harassment she has faced since coming forward.

"Lauren, as I've said in public before, is basically in hiding," he said.

"She is very afraid of Mr. West and Mr. West's circle and Mr. West's supporters. She's received an enormous amount of online backlash and ridicule and hatred. Really ugly, gross stuff. So she literally is currently in hiding, and I can't reveal even the vicinity of where she lives. That's how serious it is for her right now."

Fudali also confirmed that a second amended complaint will be filed in the near future to update the allegations and charges.

"As much as I look forward to deposing him, I also very much look forward to trying this case in front of a jury," Fudali said. "With only just this evidence, there's enough at this point."

AllHipHop has reached out to West's legal team for comment. As of the time of publication, there has been no official response.