Jessica Simpson Reportedly Had Bathroom Mishap During 'Today' Show Set

Jessica Simpson's Wednesday morning performance on NBC's "Today" show may have included more than just a musical medley.

According to sources backstage, the singer and fashion mogul reportedly had a bathroom accident during her live set as part of the network's summer concert series. While nothing seemed out of the ordinary on camera, Simpson is said to have shared the mishap with people in the greenroom after finishing her set.

"She's such a pro that viewers wouldn't have known anything was amiss," one insider told Page Six.

Simpson, 44, performed a rare televised medley appearance, looking confident and comfortable throughout. But the former reality star allegedly admitted she had involuntarily relieved herself mid-performance, adding her name to a long list of celebrities who've had similar onstage accidents.

Jessica Simpson earlier today on @TODAYshow performing a medley of "I Think I'm In Love..." and "With You" she also sang some new songs from her latest EP “Nashville Canyon, Vol. 1” out now. pic.twitter.com/YtLxCRMD45 — y2k (@y2kpopart) July 23, 2025

It Happens to the Best of Them

From Patti LaBelle to Fergie, a surprising number of entertainers have shared their own incidents in the past. Ed Sheeran and Joe Jonas have recounted moments when nature called at the wrong time.

Hugh Jackman, who discussed the intimate moment on "The Rachael Ray Show," said he had a similar experience as a struggling stage actor performing in Beauty and the Beast early in his career.

"I'm getting ready for my first number... and I'm like I really need to go again," Jackman said. "As I pick [Belle] up, I stopped singing and right in that moment I realized the muscles you need to release in order to sing are the ones you do not want to release if you need to go."

Simpson herself is not above bathroom humor.

When she posted a behind-the-scenes photo from a photo shoot of her squatting in a corner with the caption from years ago, "When you gotta go, you gotta go. Set life."

Jessica Simpson Breaks Silence on Post-Split Dating Life

The singer is also navigating personal change following her January split from husband Eric Johnson after nearly 11 years of marriage.

When asked by a Daily Mail reporter at LAX if she's ready to date again, Simpson replied, "It's a rough road in the dating world." She added that she's not joining any dating apps, saying, "I mean, I'm not getting on the apps yet."

Simpson said she'd prefer being set up by a friend, "I would love for a friend to set me up. Are you kidding me?"

Despite the rumors of infidelity, lyrics in her new track "Leave" seem to allude to betrayal, the two are reportedly co-parenting peacefully. "They are getting along well and everyone seems to be very happy," a source told Us Weekly.

Simpson now calls herself a "very single lady" and has no plans to reconcile. "Right now there is no talk of getting back together," the insider added.