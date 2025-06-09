Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Caught Kissing in Italy Amid Romance Rumors

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff have sparked major romance buzz after being spotted kissing during a quiet getaway in Venice.

The 23-year-old pop star and the 30-year-old actor were photographed sharing an intimate moment on a balcony, enjoying champagne and each other's company.

The pair appeared relaxed and affectionate. In the photos, Eilish is seen smiling as she takes pictures of Wolff with her digital camera, while Wolff gazes at her lovingly.

They both wore casual outfits — gray T-shirts and jeans — and seemed to be enjoying a peaceful break in the Italian city.

These latest images, shared by DeuxMoi on Sunday, are the clearest signs yet that the two may be more than friends, US Magazine said.

Eyewitnesses say they looked completely at ease with one another, snapping selfies and leaning in close throughout the afternoon.

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Spark Dating Rumors After NYC Outing

Romance rumors between Eilish and Wolff have been building for months. In March 2025, they were seen out together in New York City, visiting several bars and playing pool at the Phoenix in the East Village.

A source told Page Six at the time that the two were "very affectionate," and Wolff reportedly told someone at the bar that they were dating.

Just days before that, Eilish and Wolff were spotted leaving the iHeartRadio Music Awards together, only adding fuel to the fire.

The connection between the two may have begun professionally. Last year, Nat and his brother Alex Wolff opened for Eilish during the US leg of her "Hit MeHard and Soft" tour.

The brothers even shared their excitement about the opportunity on Instagram, calling the experience "unbelievable."

So far, reps for both Eilish and Wolff have not commented on their relationship status. Eilish, who previously dated Jesse Rutherford, has been vocal in the past about wanting to keep her personal life private.

In a 2024 Vogue interview, she said, "I wish no one knew anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever."

Despite that wish, fans and the media continue to take interest in her relationships.