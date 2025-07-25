Kesha Gets Emotional on Stage as Cassie Ventura Sends Supportive Flower

Pop star Kesha had a powerful and emotional moment on stage during her "T-ts Out Tour" stop at Madison Square Garden on July 23.

Just after finishing a heartfelt performance of her song "Praying," she received a standing ovation that lasted nearly three minutes, ENews said.

The crowd's overwhelming support brought her to tears—and she took a moment to thank a special friend: Cassie Ventura.

"Earlier tonight, Cassie sent me flowers backstage," Kesha told the cheering crowd. "I just want you to know that all of this love is not only for me, it's for anyone who survived anything that they shouldn't have had to survive."

Kesha used the moment to honor not only her own journey but also those of survivors everywhere. She also posted a picture of the pink rose bouquet on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Thank u Cassie. Love you sweet girl. My good luck angel for MSG."

Kesha Celebrates Indie Album, Shares Message for Survivors

The singer is currently celebrating her first independently released album, which made the show even more personal for her. But it was the quiet support from Cassie that clearly meant the most that night.

Cassie Ventura has recently been in the headlines for her involvement in Sean "Diddy" Combs' criminal trial.

She testified against him, sharing disturbing details from their past relationship. While Combs was not found guilty of sex trafficking or racketeering, he was convicted on two counts related to prostitution.

His sentencing is scheduled for October 3. He has denied all allegations.

According to Billboard, after the trial ended on July 2, Kesha voiced her support for Cassie online, writing: "Cassie, I believe you. I love you. Your strength is a beacon for every survivor."

Though the case is still fresh in the public's mind, both women have continued to speak up in their own ways—Cassie through testimony, and Kesha through music and live performance.

Cassie's lawyer, Douglas Wigdor, also commented after the trial, saying that her bravery helped the jury convict Combs on the counts they did.

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice," he said.