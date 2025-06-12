Katy Perry Spotted Looking Somber in Sydney Amid Orlando Bloom Rift Rumors

Pop star Katy Perry was seen looking downcast while spending the day at Luna Park in Sydney with her daughter Daisy, as fresh reports surface about tension in her relationship with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In exclusive photos captured by DailyMail, the 40-year-old singer was dressed in a playful bear onesie while walking hand in hand with her 4-year-old daughter.

Despite the fun costume and child-friendly setting, Perry appeared somber and withdrawn during the outing.

Her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, 48, was spotted across the globe in New York City, attending the Tribeca Festival with their dog Biggie Smalls.

The couple's separate appearances come amid reports that their relationship is experiencing a rocky patch, with sources telling Us Weekly that the two have "grown apart."

One insider shared, "They've been spending more and more time apart. Everyone around them knows things aren't good right now."

Perry, currently in Australia for her "Lifetimes" world tour, has reportedly been under stress due to the poor reception of her latest album, 143.

The album, released in September 2024, was met with negative reviews, with critics calling it "flat" and some even claiming it sounded "generated through AI."

Katy Perry Reportedly 'Frustrated' Over Album Reception

A source close to the singer said, "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album. It made her very stressed."

The insider also noted that the tension affected her dynamic with Bloom, adding, "Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

While Perry kept a low profile in Sydney, Orlando appeared upbeat in New York, joking with Jimmy Fallon during his appearance on "The Tonight Show," US Magazine said.

Bloom was accompanied by Biggie Smalls, the couple's Teacup Poodle, and called the dog his "emotional support animal." He also joked, "Because I'm very emotional right now."

Fans have noticed the physical and emotional distance between the couple. Though Bloom supported Perry during her recent Blue Origin space trip, the two haven't been seen together in public for weeks.

During a May concert in Las Vegas, Perry even joked with a fan in the audience about sending messages to Bloom, telling them, "I'm his wife... stay away."

The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and share a daughter named Daisy Dove, have yet to comment publicly on the current state of their relationship.