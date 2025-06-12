Diddy Trial Bombshell: Ex Details NBA Star Roleplay with Michael Jordan, Kobe and Shaq Characters During 'Freak Off' Sessions

Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial took an explosive turn as a former girlfriend described elaborate sexual roleplay scenarios allegedly orchestrated by the hip-hop mogul involving NBA icons and a male escort.

Testifying under the pseudonym "Jane," the woman recounted being part of so-called "Freak Offs" with Combs and a man named Paul, a fitness trainer and male escort. The trio reportedly assumed the roles of basketball stars—Combs as Michael Jordan, Jane as Kobe Bryant, and Paul as Shaquille O'Neal.

Jane testified that she believed the music producer, 55, used these encounters to explore his own sexual identity. "I would use the word 'cuck' for him," she said, explaining that Combs, she believed, found pleasure in watching her with other men as a way to express bisexual desires he was "too ashamed" to act on directly.

This is CRAZY!

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jane Doe & a man named Paul would do a freakoff called the "trifecta"



Diddy would be Michael Jordan.

Jane Doe would be Kobe Bryant.

Paul would be Shaquille O'Neal.



Funny, but not funny, but this is really funny. 🤣😂https://t.co/KGiCuPkgkV pic.twitter.com/K7hAzjE3hL — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) June 11, 2025

'Freak Offs' and 'Cuckold' Dynamics

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Teny Geragos, Jane said she began researching their dynamic in 2022 to better understand what was unfolding in their relationship. "I came upon a word, cuckolder—a man in a relationship with a woman and is turned on watching his woman have sex with another man," she said. "It was spot on."

She added, "I was trying to deep dive on all the reasons why they had derived so much pleasure from watching their woman be with other men... some cucks could also have a bi-curiosity that they're too ashamed to experience themselves."

Jane said she viewed the "Freak Off" sessions as deeply personal. "In these rooms, I felt my partner was trusting me in a very vulnerable moment," she said. "Deep down in my heart, I didn't want him to feel eyes were on him while he was in this vulnerable state."

During the testimony, the court heard a March 2023 voice message from Combs referring to Jane as "the crack pipe," a nickname she said was tied to his sexual obsession. "Yeah, to my sex," she confirmed when asked what he meant by the nickname.

Old footage of Diddy at 2012 NBA Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/KRln9vVUZa — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) June 22, 2024

Cuddles, Trauma, and Designer Bags

Despite the harrowing details, Jane admitted she still has love for Combs. When asked by Geragos if she loved him, she said, "I do." She also said she gave him foot rubs and bathed him after their encounters. "He was my baby... I'm naturally nurturing," she said.

Jane's emotional testimony included claims that she endured emotional distress as Combs' attention shifted toward other women. "What was hard was the imbalance treatment," she said. "It was difficult when there became a relationship that just publicly looked like a monogamous, committed relationship that I didn't sign up for."

Geragos pressed Jane on whether she was jealous of women who received luxury items from Combs. "Did you get a Chanel bag?" he asked. Jane responded, "No, I only got trauma." When he asked about a Bottega bag, she quipped, "I'm sure..."

The defense aimed to show Jane was not forced into any acts, pointing to her affectionate behavior and continued support for Combs throughout their relationship. But Jane maintained that the psychological power Combs held over her shaped her participation.

Jane also noted concerns about Combs' physical and mental health. She said that even early on in their relationship, he appeared unwell. "I felt he was developing jaundice," she said, adding that his gums were gray and his hands shaky from alleged drug and alcohol use.

Combs has denied all charges. His mother, Janice Combs, was once again present in court as the trial entered its fifth week.

Trainer Paul Arthur—referred to in court as the third member of the "Trifecta"—was also named in previous filings by singer Cassie Ventura, who has accused Combs of abuse in a separate case.