Why Taylor Swift Refuses to Re-Record 'Reputation' And It Has Everything to Do With Joe Alwyn: Report

Taylor Swift's mission to reclaim her artistic legacy hit a major milestone last month when she confirmed she had bought back the master recordings of her first six albums from Shamrock Capital.

But despite the triumph, there's one album she's not eager to revisit just yet: "Reputation."

According to a source close to the singer, Swift has yet to fully re-record the 2017 record because of its deep emotional ties to her past relationship with actor Joe Alwyn, whom she dated from 2016 to 2023. "It was about not going back to songs that were written all about falling in love with Joe," the insider told Page Six.

"She cannot access that headspace now — cannot and does not want to," the source added. "Delicate, Call It What You Want, New Year's Day—tracks like that? Not a chance."

The way any other man would’ve loved to exploit Taylor’s celebrity status for their own career and get on magazine covers and shit but it’s only Mr. Joe Alwyn who’s made a life out of the public eye and genuinely cares about her pic.twitter.com/dUTA1AXhzO — tushar (@reputushion) August 12, 2020

Swift revealed in a handwritten letter posted to her website on May 30 that although she has "completely re-recorded" her self-titled 2006 debut, she's barely touched "Reputation."

But the insider claims the Grammy winner's reluctance is less about the album's rebellious tone and more about its romantic roots.

"She really, really did not want to re-record it," the source said. "Despite what she said in her statement, it had nothing to do with not wanting to go back to a place of 'snarl and mischief.'"

In fact, the few songs the "Lover" singer has re-recorded from the album, "...Ready For It?," "I Did Something Bad," and possibly "Getaway Car," are among the most aggressive tracks. But as for the love songs? "She just wasn't feeling it at all," the source said.

A Different Strategy for Reputation and What Comes Next

Swift may be holding out for a future release to complete the "Reputation" re-record. According to the insider, "I wouldn't be surprised if the 'Reputation' vault tracks—because she would like to put those out there—come out as part of a Deluxe Remastered 'Reputation' for the [10th] anniversary of that album... in 2027."

Meanwhile, fans have noticed possible clues that Swift is gearing up for a brand-new release. After her official announcement that "all of the music I've ever made... now belongs to me," Swifties quickly caught on that the message was only live for 12 days—hinting, perhaps, at her twelfth studio album.

The rollout of navy-themed merchandise and a refreshed Taylor Swift font on her website has further fueled speculation. "If anybody says TS12 is not coming soon, they are lying," one fan wrote on social media. "The whole merch drop today is a complete swivel from TTPD and doesn't really match the aesthetic of any of her albums."

If anybody says TS12 is not coming soon, they are lying. The whole merch drop today is a complete swivel from TTPD and doesn’t rlly match the aesthetic of any of her albums. Like navy blue? The whole country club vibe? The literal new TS and Taylor Swift? It’s coming fast. — Eclipse(Taylor’s Version)🏳️‍🌈💜 (@DaGhostBoi) June 12, 2025

Even as Swift hesitates to revisit her darker, more vulnerable past, she appears to be embracing full control of her future. "I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen," the singer said of reclaiming her masters. "But that's all in the past now."