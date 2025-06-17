Mariah Carey Demanded Backstage Area of Capital's Summertime Ball Branding Be Renamed 'Mimi's World': Report

Mariah Carey lived up to her diva reputation at Capital's Summertime Ball in London when she demanded that her backstage area be labeled "Mimi's World" and that all original event branding be removed.

The 56-year-old pop star, famous for her eccentric backstage demands, had made the request when she took to the stage in June 2025 at the Barclaycard-backed festival.

Capital Breakfast host Sian Welby revealed the details to The Sun, saying Carey was entirely in charge. "When it comes to Mariah, she is the boss," Welby said. "She's changed the whole dressing room to just be called Mimi's World. Doesn't even have Capital branding anymore. It's all her zone."

Carey has a tradition of having unusual needs. In the past, she was rumored to have requested a rider containing 20 white kittens and 100 white doves. She has also been known to travel with up to 20 humidifiers in her hotel rooms. When Carey appeared on a UK show previously, TV host Kate Garraway said that the superstar was lowered onto a sofa by two producers so as not to crumple her dress.

The "Through The Rain" singer is also famously strict about how she presents herself. Carey has said she refuses to acknowledge her birthdays, insisting, "I don't count years, but I definitely rebuke them – I have anniversaries, not birthdays, because I celebrate life, darling."

She once shared her selfie policy with Buzzfeed, revealing she won't pose from an unflattering angle: "I don't need to take a selfie with someone from their bleak angle; I don't care for that."

When it comes to lighting, she draws the line at fluorescents. "I have a rule which states that I will not be seen in fluorescent lighting without sunglasses. I know it's very Nineties," Carey added.

'Type Dangerous' Hits Career Milestone

Offstage, Carey recently scored a significant milestone. Her latest single, "Type Dangerous," debuted at No. 95 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it her 50th career entry on the chart. The track, released June 6 under her MARIAH imprint and independent label Gama, also landed at No. 4 on the Digital Song Sales chart.

"Type Dangerous" is Carey's first non-holiday Hot 100 arrival with no featured artist since "Infinity," released in 2015.

Carey's performance at the 2025 BET Awards, where she sang "Type Dangerous" and accepted the Ultimate Icon Award, helped boost the single in its early stages.