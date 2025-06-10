Mariah Carey Sparks Health Concerns After 'Robotic' Performance at 2025 BET Awards: 'She Looked Spaced Out'

Mariah Carey's much-anticipated performance at the 2025 BET Awards has left viewers concerned about her health after the singer appeared visibly stiff and disengaged during her time on stage.
The 55-year-old singer was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award during the network's 25th anniversary celebration on June 9 at the Peacock Theater. Though the crowd applauded her decades-long career, the "We Belong Together" singer's performance drew criticism and worry from fans online, who described her stage presence as "robotic."
Wearing a gold mini dress beneath a dramatic trench coat, Carey entered the stage from behind a large "MC" backdrop. While singing several of her iconic hits, the pop diva barely moved, prompting viewers to comment on her unusual stillness.
One user wrote on X:
Another added:
Multiple posts echoed similar sentiments:
Someone remarked:
While another commented:
Despite the backlash, one fan remarked:
While there was much hype about the performance by Carey, the BET Awards honored her and her fellow honorees — Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin — for their contributions to music and culture.
Honoring wide-languaged "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, philanthropy and business," according to a press release, the Ultimate Icon Award is a tribute to "those whose impact over the years has brought a new, unique quality to the world to be influenced."
Host Kevin Hart ushered in the big night, which also included performances from Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas.
Read more: Mariah Carey Raises Health Concens Over Excessive All-Night Partying in High Heels and Skimpy Outfts
Vegas Residency Sparks Fan Concerns Amid Low-Energy Performance
News of Carey's seemingly robotic performance comes just as her latest appearance has prompted concern online, with some questioning the singer's well-being following what appeared to be a subdued set during "The Celebration of Mimi" residency in Las Vegas.
An early February set of hers also riled up worry online: Some people thought the singer was not in good health after what seemed to be a low-energy performance.
The five-time Grammy winner, who is known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding presence on stage, sang a medley of her hits, just as she has been doing throughout her multiple date show, but it just felt off to the fans.
© 2025 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.