Mariah Carey Sparks Health Concerns After 'Robotic' Performance at 2025 BET Awards: 'She Looked Spaced Out'

Mariah Carey's much-anticipated performance at the 2025 BET Awards has left viewers concerned about her health after the singer appeared visibly stiff and disengaged during her time on stage.

The 55-year-old singer was honored with the Ultimate Icon Award during the network's 25th anniversary celebration on June 9 at the Peacock Theater. Though the crowd applauded her decades-long career, the "We Belong Together" singer's performance drew criticism and worry from fans online, who described her stage presence as "robotic."

Wearing a gold mini dress beneath a dramatic trench coat, Carey entered the stage from behind a large "MC" backdrop. While singing several of her iconic hits, the pop diva barely moved, prompting viewers to comment on her unusual stillness.

here she is! mariah carey performs her new song ‘type dangerous’ at the BET awards pic.twitter.com/g63kbF09xk — 2000s (@PopCulture2000s) June 10, 2025

One user wrote on X:

Honey is Mariah okay? She’s always looking spaced out like she doesn’t know where she’s at 😭 #BETAwards2025 #BETAwards — Essence🕺🏾💓 (@essmone_) June 10, 2025

Another added:

Multiple posts echoed similar sentiments:

One thing Mariah Carey is gonna give us is absolutely nothing. The dancers and Rakim are doing the damn thing #BETAwards #BETAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/XN8Lm8Sl6t — LIL SAINT (@Wednesdayad_ams) June 10, 2025

Someone remarked:

Mariah Carey will never do more than a solid two step.. and y’all will have to deal. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Lqe032VU74 — raveen marie 🫶🏾 (@theraveenreport) June 10, 2025

While another commented:

Chyyyy Mariah Carey just there to look good and collect her things. Mama ain’t even trynna sing, two step or nun. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/AUCIbZTtcR — VINCENT (@Vince_Aries) June 10, 2025

Despite the backlash, one fan remarked:

Mariah Carey is a living legend. She don’t have to move or hum another note as far as I’m concerned #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/AOOfwHHXdB — Pee-wee🤙🏽🦶🏽 (@purplereignnn_) June 10, 2025

While there was much hype about the performance by Carey, the BET Awards honored her and her fellow honorees — Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx and Kirk Franklin — for their contributions to music and culture.

Honoring wide-languaged "decades of groundbreaking contributions to music, entertainment, advocacy, philanthropy and business," according to a press release, the Ultimate Icon Award is a tribute to "those whose impact over the years has brought a new, unique quality to the world to be influenced."

Mariah Carey accepting the Ultimate Icon Award at the #BETAwards2025. pic.twitter.com/pPC6OQjMDd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 10, 2025

Host Kevin Hart ushered in the big night, which also included performances from Lil Wayne, Teyana Taylor, GloRilla, Playboi Carti, and Leon Thomas.

Vegas Residency Sparks Fan Concerns Amid Low-Energy Performance

News of Carey's seemingly robotic performance comes just as her latest appearance has prompted concern online, with some questioning the singer's well-being following what appeared to be a subdued set during "The Celebration of Mimi" residency in Las Vegas.

An early February set of hers also riled up worry online: Some people thought the singer was not in good health after what seemed to be a low-energy performance.

The five-time Grammy winner, who is known for her powerhouse vocals and commanding presence on stage, sang a medley of her hits, just as she has been doing throughout her multiple date show, but it just felt off to the fans.