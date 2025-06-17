Jonas Brothers Announce More Concerts with Marshmello, All-American Rejects

The Jonas Brothers have announced more stops on their "Jonas20: Living the Dream" tour, bringing along special guests including Marshmello, the All-American Rejects, and Boys Like Girls.

This expansion follows a few recent venue changes, but the band is staying focused on celebrating 20 years of making music.

Fans are in for a treat as 13 new shows have been added to the tour schedule. The latest stops include major cities in New York, California, Arkansas, and also Texas.

The new dates come after six of the original stadium shows were moved to smaller arenas and amphitheaters.

While a few concert venues have been updated, the Jonas Brothers are sticking to their original tour plan. All shows will still happen in the same cities and on the same dates. Fans won't miss a thing.

"We're so excited to get out and be with you for our 20th anniversary tour," the band shared on social media, Rolling Stone said.

"Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans."

The band kicked off the tour on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

JONAS20: GREETINGS FROM YOUR HOMETOWN TOUR



We’re adding MORE shows to our 20th anniversary tour! This tour is both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album, making this the most special performance we’ve ever done.… pic.twitter.com/SieqFRl2mp — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) June 16, 2025

Jonas Brothers Tour Refunds Issued After Venue Switch

While a few stadium stops in cities like Boston and Pennsylvania remain, some shows were moved — including the Aug. 12 concert in Washington, DC, which now takes place at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia.

Other adjusted dates include stops in Philadelphia, Chicago, Detroit, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Because of the venue changes, refunds were processed for fans who had tickets to the initial stadium locations. To attend the rescheduled shows at the new locations, they'll need to buy new tickets.

According to ENews, fans will get special early access to the presale beginning June 18 at 10 am local time. General ticket sales begin June 20.

Along with Jonas Brothers classics, the tour promises performances from Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, DNCE, and The Administration. "This tour is both a celebration of 20 years of making music together and kicking off the next 20 with our new album," the brothers shared.

Kevin Jonas previously hinted that this tour is about honoring the past and looking ahead. "This one's gonna be really special," he said. "It's a celebration of what's to come."

Despite the unexpected changes, the band is focused on their fans. "We apologize for any inconvenience these changes have caused," they wrote. "We can't wait to see you on the road!"