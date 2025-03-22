Jonas Brothers Unveil 20th Anniversary 'Living the Dream' Tour – Here's What to Expect

The Jonas Brothers are hitting the road once again to celebrate two decades of music. The trio has officially announced the "Jonas20: Living the Dream Tour," marking their 20th anniversary in the industry.

While the complete list of tour dates will be released on March 22, the brothers have already confirmed a major kickoff show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on August 10.

For Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, starting the tour in their home state is a full-circle moment. "Our journey began in New Jersey, it's where we grew up," Nick shared on Good Morning America, RollingStone said.

Reflecting on their early days, he recalled playing in malls because they couldn't sell out ticketed venues. Now, they are headlining one of the biggest stadiums in the country.

Before the tour officially begins, the band is hosting JonasCon, a fan event at American Dream Mall, located near MetLife Stadium.

WELCOME TO JONASCON - celebrating 20 years and it’s all because of YOU. See you Sunday ❤️ pic.twitter.com/L48tfsg3H1 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) March 20, 2025

Jonas Brothers Reunite with 2007 Band for Special Anniversary Event

The event will feature performances from the brothers' original 2007 band, Nick's solo act, Joe's group DNCE, All-American Rejects, their younger brother Franklin Jonas, and more.

"If someone had told us back then that we'd one day be playing at MetLife Stadium, we would have laughed," Kevin said.

"Now we're sitting here, seeing our fans who have supported us for so many years—it's just incredible."

According to CBS News, the anniversary celebration doesn't stop at live shows. The Jonas Brothers have also announced a new album, with the lead single "Love Me to Heaven" already released.

Nick described the song as a return to their musical roots, saying, "We're definitely tapping into Bruce Springsteen inspirations we had growing up in Jersey. It's got that up-tempo feel and aligns more with our earlier work."

Joe also reflected on the band's journey over the past 20 years. "We feel incredibly grateful," he said. "We started in an abandoned trailer, driving up and down the East Coast in a van, chasing this dream. To still be doing this after two decades—it's amazing."

The upcoming tour promises to celebrate their past and future, bringing together old hits and new music for fans of all ages.

Nick teased that there are "lots of exciting things lined up" beyond the tour, hinting at additional surprises for fans.

Fans can stay tuned for the entire tour schedule when it drops on March 22.