Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra's MET Gala Appearance Screams Rocky Marriage?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas may have made a fashion statement at this year's Met Gala, but it's their body language that has people talking most.

The couple, who have been married since 2018, walked the iconic Met steps together on Monday night, each in ensembles that fit the event's theme, but they also garnered attention by keeping some visible distance between them.

Jonas had on a cream blouse with a high neck and tie detail, while black trousers with a skirted waist and hem finished the look. Chopra went Bold in a black and white polka dot skirt suit by Balmain, thrown under an oversized black hat.

Both looks fit the theme of the night—"Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," which honors Black dandyism between the 18th century and the Harlem Renaissance and its influence on fashion today.

And although they looked utterly incredible, it wasn't just their outfits that caught everyone's attention – it was the way they modeled together.

For the photo shoot, as they posed for photographers, the couple kept a glaring distance between them. It provided relatively scarce, cozy, affectionate poses that fans have gotten used to from them.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra at the MET Gala 2025

According to Daily Mail UK, body language expert Judi James has looked at their appearance and said, Surely, watchers of the couple will have noticed a change in their dynamic.

Their posture and the position which they maintained, she remarked, appeared less romantic than formerly, the clear physical space between them indicating a more natural or colder relation.

Such cues might suggest tension or a problem in the relationship, James added, but they also may signal a move to a truer, less public version of their bond. After years of media attention, the couple may just be opting for a low-key existence and not playing into the perfect couple role they once accepted.

Though some fans expressed alarm on the internet, others said that the high-stakes environment of the Met Gala and its rigorous posing demands could account for a moment of awkwardness. Neither Chopra nor Jonas has weighed in on the situation,n so therumors mill will keep on churning.

They had a cute story to share about their daughter, though.

During the event, the actress and the singer shared how the 3-year-old felt about their fancy date night.

"I might have had to tell her that she can watch a movie today," Priyanka explained to Emma Chamberlain for Vogue. "It's Monday—weekdays we can't watch movies, it's just for the weekends. Because Mama and Daddy were going to the ball, she said, like Cinderella."

The 42-year-old continued with a laugh, "So I was like, you can watch Cinderella today."

Fans are left to wonder if the couple is struggling or if their relationship is entering a new phase. Time alone will tell the story behind the images of fashion's biggest night.