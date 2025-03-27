Jonas Brothers Fans Threaten to Start 'Bullying' Over 'Insane' 20th Anniversary Tour Ticket Prices

The Jonas Brothers are set to embark on a landmark tour this year to celebrate their 20th anniversary as a band, however, the fans are not happy about the prices.

On X, fans slammed the group in various tweest where they shared some of the ticket prices that they have encountered.

"Can we start bullying artists and making them feel bad for using ticketmaster. my cousin just tried to get us jonas brothers tickets for the fan presale. With fees, it was $288 for NOSEBLEEDS and it sold out in ONE MINUTE," one person shared.

"Jonas brothers prices are f**king INSANE," another added.

"The Jonas Brothers selling tickets for $400+ a piece like anyone is buying that s**t in the big year 2025," someone else shared.

"Ppl actually paying 800 dollars to see the JONAS BROTHERS in 2025...?" another questioned.

According to Sports News, ticket prices for some of the venues can reach into the thousands of dollars. The first show at MetLife Stadium has tickets starting at $76 go upwards of $4,711.

Their show at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento have tickets that start out at $116 and reach $5,757.

The Jonas Brothers will embark on their 20th anniversary tour beginning on on August 10 in New Jersey with the tour slated to end on November 14 in Connecticut. The boys will be bringing along special guests The All-American Rejects and Marshmello for the ride.

Originally rising to fame in the mid-2000s with hits like "S.O.S," "Burnin' Up" and "Lovebug," the trio became a music sensation. While they would go on hiatus, they would rejoin as a group in 2019 and score their first No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart with "Sucker."