Sabrina Carpenter Denies ‘Lolita’ Inspiration Behind W Magazine Photo Shoot

Pop star Sabrina Carpenter is pushing back against claims that her recent W Magazine photo shoot was inspired by "Lolita," a controversial novel known for its troubling themes.

The drama began when a TikTok user, @arcafan999, posted a video comparing Carpenter's photo — where she appears barefoot in a wet yellow dress, lying in the grass — to a well-known scene from the 1997 film adaptation of "Lolita."

According to People, the side-by-side sparked strong reactions, with one viewer saying, "What the F is this?"

The image, originally shared by @thepopfaction, shows Carpenter in a pale yellow Chloé dress made see-through by water sprinklers.

This, the TikToker said, resembled a moment from "Lolita," in which a young girl's dress becomes sheer in a similar scene.

Carpenter responded directly to the post, shutting down the comparison. "I've never seen this movie. It's never been on my mood board and never would be," she wrote in the comments.

Despite her denial, online criticism continued. One user referenced Carpenter's 2023 Mexico City tour outro, where she sang, "I'm full grown but I look like a niña," claiming her lyrics play into the same themes found in "Lolita."

Carpenter, 25, also faced recent backlash for the cover of her upcoming album Man's Best Friend, which shows her on all fours with a man pulling her hair, Billboard said. Some say it's too sexual, while others see it as self-expression.

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter addressed ongoing criticism about her image.

"It's always so funny to me when people complain," she said. "They're like, 'All she does is sing about this.' But those are the songs that you've made popular."

Carpenter added that there's more to her music than just sexual themes, noting, "If you come to the show, you'll hear the ballads, you'll hear the more introspective numbers."

Her upcoming album Man's Best Friend, set to release August 29, follows her 2024 hit album Short n' Sweet, which helped solidify her place as a pop sensation. The new lead single "Manchild" already hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.