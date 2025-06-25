Offset's Sabrina Carpenter Confession Raises Eyebrows Online: 'Crushing on Someone You Enough To Be His Kid'

Offset may be facing a high-profile divorce, but that doesn't mean he won't admit to a surprising celebrity crush.

In the first episode of Complex's new "Interview With a Magician" series, the former Migos rapper sat down with the illusionist Anna DeGuzman for a casual and quite revealing chat.

DeGuzman inquired about Offset's current crush on a famous person with whom he would like to hook up.

He began with a hint of vagueness: the rapper appreciated the artist's "taste in her total artistry," and he had never expressed such thoughts in public before.

But DeGuzman was hiding something up her sleeve, and it was a trick.

She passed Offset a scrunched-up piece of paper with a name written on it, and she asked him to verify if he'd told anyone else who his crush was before.

Offset said he had not, and after opening the note that bore the name "Sabrina Carpenter," his face seemed to register visible shock. "That's crazy!" he said, laughing and seeming genuinely surprised. "That's crazy as hell. You're different."

Fan Reactions Pour In

Offset's Carpenter remark elicited mixed reactions from many fans online.

Many laughed, others scratched their heads, and more than a few shared their theories and jokes about the less-than-expected celebrity duo.

offset really out here crushing on someone young enough to be his kid lol — domiii ☆ (@horejsiii) June 24, 2025

This man is pushing 40 with 6 kids and still having crushes out of his league 💀 — steven || reputation era 🐍 (@grandeunext) June 24, 2025

this is harassment — spring cult membership is open 🌸 (@iJaadee) June 24, 2025

omg he’s tryna fuck up her life next 💀 — lloyd (@lloydtheabstrac) June 25, 2025

Man went from trap beats to teen dreams real quick. — KIENOBI (@kienobifilms) June 25, 2025

Get in line buddy — SpaceMan74Tv (@SpaceMan74tv) June 25, 2025

What Jew paid him to say this so she can propagandize young women? — DFA ⛤ (@WyzardAdeptus) June 24, 2025

Surprising Match, No Real Ties

Offset and Carpenter are both signed to Universal Music Group, but the two musicians have never collaborated or publicly interacted with each other. His musical style, rooted as it is in Atlanta rap, bears scant resemblance to hers, which is all glossy and Gen Z-friendly.

That juxtaposition, plus setting Carpenter at 25 to Offset's father-of-six at 32, made the moment all the more unexpected for fans.

The timing is also hard to ignore. Offset is also in the midst of a very public divorce from Cardi B, who released a new diss-heavy single, "Outside," on June 20, the same day Offset dropped his track "Bodies" featuring rapper JID. The track, which finds the rappers barking with aggressive flows over grimy production, is Offset's first major single release since last year's "Set It Off" album.