Offset’s Celebrity Crush on Sabrina Carpenter Exposed by Mind-Blowing Trick

Rapper Offset was left stunned during a recent interview when magician Anna DeGuzman correctly guessed his secret celebrity crush: pop star Sabrina Carpenter.

In a video shared on June 24 by Complex, DeGuzman asked the 33-year-old rapper to think of his celebrity crush without saying the name out loud.

She then asked if the person knew about his feelings. "No," Offset replied with a smile.

The magician asked Offset if the mystery person was an artist, and he confirmed she was. Though he couldn't point to a favorite song, Offset praised her overall talent, saying she seemed to have everything in place creatively.

Then came the big moment. According to Billboard, DeGuzman gave him a piece of paper she had written on earlier, folded neatly in her hand. Offset opened it and gasped — it read "Sabrina Carpenter."

"How you get this right? That's crazy," he said in disbelief. "I ain't never said this before."

Offset reveals to Complex that he has a crush on Sabrina Carpenter. pic.twitter.com/Dj0ISUUzau — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 24, 2025

Offset's Celebrity Crush Goes Viral Amid Cardi B Divorce

Fans on social media were quick to react, with many surprised by his choice. Some speculated that the moment might be teasing a future musical collaboration.

"Lmao this press for a collab or something?" one fan joked in the comments. Another wrote, "Imagine a Sabrina and Cardi song!"

Offset's comment caught extra attention due to his current relationship status. He and rapper Cardi B have been separated since she filed for divorce in July 2024, People said.

The couple, who have three children together, have had a rocky, on-and-off relationship since 2017.

While they briefly reunited at a Met Gala afterparty earlier this year, Cardi later confirmed that the divorce is still happening.

Sabrina Carpenter, 26, is one of pop's rising stars. Known for hits like "Espresso," she's been praised for her strong vocals and catchy songwriting.

So far, she's only worked with a few rappers, including Saweetie on the 2019 track "I Can't Stop Me."