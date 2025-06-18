Taylor Swift's Role in Travis Kelce's Comeback Revealed by Pat McAfee

Taylor Swift may be known for her chart-topping music, but according to Pat McAfee, she's also playing a major role in helping boyfriend Travis Kelce get back into peak shape for the upcoming NFL season.

On his ESPN show, McAfee shared fresh insights into how Kelce is preparing for his return to the Kansas City Chiefs — and how Swift is part of that journey.

"I think they continue to inspire each other, I think they continue to motivate each other, I think they continue to be great for each other," said McAfee.

According to Dailymail, he believes that Swift has helped Kelce regain focus and energy after a rough 2024 season.

Kelce and Swift have spent much of the offseason together, including quiet time in Florida and public outings like a recent Stanley Cup Finals game.

They were even spotted attending a family wedding in Tennessee. Their time together hasn't gone unnoticed by fans or football insiders.

"I have a good source claiming that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will be in the house for game six..



Not confirmed but according to a good source"



BREAKING @Jackie_Redmond #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/fzJ20YGUbl — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 16, 2025

Taylor Swift's Support Fuels Travis Kelce's NFL Comeback

While Kelce struggled last season — scoring just three touchdowns and having a quiet Super Bowl — McAfee thinks his relationship with Swift is helping him bounce back.

The tight end recently told McAfee via text that he's determined to return "in the best shape I've been" and "can't go out like that" after last season's disappointing finish.

Swift also confirmed her supportive presence during a visit to a children's hospital in Florida, AtoZ Sports said.

When a young patient asked why she was in town, Swift replied, "My boyfriend is training here, so I just thought I'd come and see how you're doing."

That quick comment gave fans a glimpse into the real-life support behind the scenes.

Adding to the fun, McAfee and his co-hosts joked that Kelce seemed taller than usual while standing next to Swift — who wore high heels — at the hockey game.

Even hockey legend Wayne Gretzky noticed Kelce's new energy, reportedly telling commentator Jackie Redmond, "Travis looks great and he's in great shape and he's ready to go."

After a quiet but productive offseason, Kelce is back at team activities. With Taylor Swift in his corner, many believe he's set for a big comeback in 2025.