Ozzy Osbourne Teams Up with Water Company Liquid Death to Sell His Saliva-Infused Cans for Future Cloning

Ozzy Osbourne has partnered with beverage brand Liquid Death to launch an eyebrow-raising product: iced tea cans containing traces of his DNA, humorously pitched as a way to "recycle" the rock icon for future cloning.

Only 10 limited-edition cans, dubbed "Infinite Ozzy," were made available, each priced at roughly $425. According to the brand, the iced teas were personally consumed by the Black Sabbath frontman, meaning they now carry his saliva, and by extension, his genetic material. Each can also come with Osbourne's handwritten signature.

. @OzzyOsbourne is 1 of 1. But @LiquidDeath is selling his actual DNA so you can recycle him forever.



Yes, Liquid Death really got the Prince of Darkness to drink from 10 cans of their low-calorie Iced Tea. And yes, he actually crushed each can himself. In the process, he left… pic.twitter.com/FSb98hdWh3 — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) June 17, 2025

DNA, Iced Tea, and a Dash of Humor

In a tongue-in-cheek promotional video, Osbourne crushes the cans after sipping from them, which are then sealed for preservation. A voiceover in the trailer teases, "There will never be another Ozzy Osbourne, unless you have his actual DNA," before imagining scenarios where a cloned '80s-era Ozzy could mow lawns or perform at birthday parties.

Liquid Death stated that the cans contain "trace DNA from Ozzy's saliva," along with "B vitamins," in the low-calorie iced tea. "Now, once technology and federal law permits, you can replicate Ozzy and enjoy him for hundreds of years into the future," the company joked. The stunt also features a skit of a faux young Ozzy horrifying a children's party by chomping the head off a toy bat.

"All ten cans were sealed to preserve the DNA," the company confirmed, adding that the product has already sold out. Osbourne, 76, added in the official release: "Clone me, you b******ds."

US water company Liquid Death is offering 10 cans of its new iced tea, each featuring Ozzy Osbourne's DNA. This unique promotion suggests that fans might have the opportunity to clone the legendary musician in the future.



According to their advertisement, Ozzy has personally… pic.twitter.com/9nKlVimF93 — The Project (@theprojecttv) June 18, 2025

Farewell Show Brings Mixed Emotions

The 70-year-old singer has also been getting ready for his farewell show, "Back to the Beginning," on July 5 at Villa Park. The staple of '90s rock radio is to include a reunion performance by Black Sabbath, featuring its original members: Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi, and Bill Ward — their first show together in 20 years.

However, his involvement in the contest is uncertain after battling various health issues. "You're used to Ozzy running around, but he certainly won't be doing that for this show," Iommi told the media, acknowledging concerns over Osbourne's stamina."

Ozzy admitted he still struggles with stage fright. "I will have done the show and died a death before I even started my exercises," he said in a Sirius XM interview. "If I'm in a throne, okay! If I'm in a fing movable fing cart, I don't know."