Ozzy Osbourne's Final Concert: Black Sabbath Reunites as the Prince of Darkness Takes His Last Bow in Birmingham

The Prince of Darkness Ozzy Osbourneis going out with a bang—and he's taking Black Sabbath with him. The godfather of heavy metal will perform what he says is his final concert on July 5, 2025, at Villa Park in Birmingham, England, in a historic, full-circle moment dubbed "Back to the Beginning."

But this isn't just any farewell show—it's the first time the original Black Sabbath lineup will reunite in over 20 years. Yes, Ozzy, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward are all set to take the stage together one last time.

"I'm giving 120%," Ozzy declared on his SiriusXM show Ozzy Speaks, inside the channel Ozzy's Boneyard. "If my God wants me to do the show, I'll do it." And he means it. Despite battling Parkinson's disease and undergoing multiple spinal surgeries, the 76-year-old legend has been training with a live-in fitness coach, working with a vocal specialist, and monitoring his blood pressure nearly 15 times a day to prepare for this monumental send-off.

"I don't think I'll be doing much jumping or running around this time," he joked, "but the point is—I'll be there."

"We're only playing a couple of songs each," Osbourne had told The Guardian. "I don't want people thinking, 'We're getting ripped off,' because it's just going to be... what's the word?... a sample. You're going to get a few songs each by Ozzy and Sabbath."

The concert is shaping up to be one of the biggest rock events of the decade. Joining Ozzy are Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera, and a special all-star supergroup featuring Billy Corgan, Slash, Fred Durst, Wolfgang Van Halen, and Tom Morello, who's also serving as musical director. Proceeds from the show will benefit Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital, and Acorn's Children's Hospice.

For Ozzy, this is more than a concert—it's a homecoming. "It's time for me to go back to the beginning," he said in a statement. "To give back to the place where I was born. How blessed am I to do it with people I love."

The show also marks the first performance by the original Black Sabbath lineup since 2005, making it a once-in-a-lifetime experience for fans of the band that invented heavy metal. Osbourne's farewell isn't just a final performance—it's a historic reunion, a tribute to his roots, and a celebration of a five-decade legacy.

So is this really the end for the Prince of Darkness? "This is the last thing I'll ever do," he told Rolling Stone earlier this year. "I can't keep promising I'll come back."

Tickets are expected to sell out fast, and fans from around the world are already preparing for the pilgrimage to Birmingham. After all, this isn't just a concert—it's the final chapter of one of rock's most iconic careers.