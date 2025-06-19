Diddy Trial Update: Judge Lays Down Strict Rules for Jury Deliberations as Sex Trafficking Trial Nears Decision Point

Federal Judge Arun Subramanian has issued strict, precise instructions for how the jury will deliberate in Sean "Diddy" Combs' high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking trial, setting clear expectations for evidence review and courtroom procedures.

According to AllHipHop, prosecutors are expected to rest their case by Monday, June 23. The defense will then begin presenting its side, with closing arguments anticipated the following week. A verdict is expected ahead of the July 4 holiday.

Evidence Review Protocols Finalized

Subramanian ordered both the prosecution and defense to finalize all admitted digital and physical evidence. He directed the government to prepare a laptop containing only officially admitted electronic exhibits. That device must be shared with the defense no later than Monday, and both parties are required to confirm on record that the laptop contains only approved material.

Any additional digital exhibits may be added only until the end of the evidentiary phase.

Physical evidence should be marked and numbered for identification, with jurors reviewing non-contraband items in the jury room. Items the court deems to be contraband, like weapons or drugs, will continue to be subject to court supervision.

The judge also instructed both sides to prepare a list of all exhibits, along with descriptions, to assist the jury during deliberations. Lawyers were asked to review witness transcripts for potential redactions, with priority given to those who are more likely to be cited by jurors. If there are transcripts to release without redactions, lawyers will need to negotiate more urgently a resolution over modifications to them.

Combs, who has been charged with five federal counts, including one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transporting people across state lines for use in prostitution. He has rejected any allegations.

The jury in the Diddy sex crimes trial was shown records of Diddy using his American Express card to foot the bill for flights for Cassie and male escorts for freaks offs, ABC News reports.



On Tuesday (June 16), the prosecution presented financial statements showing Diddy funded… pic.twitter.com/gCGKiKIZzD — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 18, 2025

Juror Controversy Sparks Scrutiny of Court Procedures

Subramanian's directives come amid renewed scrutiny of the jury. Earlier this week, Juror No. 6 was dismissed over false statements about their residency. Now, another juror is under investigation for allegedly discussing the case outside the courtroom.

Attorney David S. Seltzer told Fox News the issue could have been avoided if the judge had sequestered the jury at the start. "He or she is discussing the facts of this case outside the presence of the jury, as instructed by the court," Seltzer said. "Why wasn't the jury sequestered?"

The case has attracted national attention, and jury selection was already complicated by concerns over potential bias, with Combs' team previously alleging racial discrimination during voir dire. Seven Black jurors were struck, prompting a defense challenge. Judge Subramanian ruled the claim lacked proof of purposeful discrimination.

Combs' defense is expected to begin soon. If convicted, the hip-hop mogul could face a life sentence. A decision regarding the potential dismissal of the second juror is expected this week.