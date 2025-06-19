Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Allegedly 'Waiting to Announce' Their Split

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may be heading toward a quiet split, according to several insiders, with reports suggesting the pair is holding off on a public announcement until Perry's current tour wraps up later this year.

The couple, who got engaged in 2019 and share a 4-year-old daughter named Daisy, have reportedly been facing mounting tension behind the scenes.

A close friend told MailOnline, "Unfortunately they are on the rocks... I'm afraid it does not look promising." The same source claimed that their relationship has been under strain for months.

Fueling the speculation, Perry was recently seen performing in Australia without her engagement ring, and sources told Mirror that Bloom, 48, is expected to attend Jeff Bezos' wedding alone — a change from earlier plans that included Perry.

Another insider told sources, "It's over. They're just waiting until the tour is done before they split."

Perry, 40, is currently in the middle of "The Lifetimes Tour," which takes her across Australia, the US, Europe, and Asia until December.

Katy Perry's On-Stage Tim Tam Moment Sparks Breakup Rumors

During a performance in Sydney, Perry accepted a Tim Tam biscuit from a fan before singing her breakup anthem "I'm Still Breathing," telling the crowd, "This song is about a break-up, and this Tim Tam saved me."

The emotional moment led fans to wonder whether she was hinting at personal struggles.

Perry and Bloom's romance has seen its ups and downs since they began dating in 2016, MarieClaire said. They split briefly in 2017 before reconciling and later getting engaged.

Over the years, they reportedly tried couples therapy and worked on spiritual growth together. In a previous interview, Perry said of Bloom, "He's very sensitive. Very emotionally evolved."

Bloom also once acknowledged their differences, stating, "Sometimes things are really, really, really challenging. I won't lie. We definitely battle with our emotions and creativity."

Though there has been no official confirmation of a breakup, signs continue to point in that direction.