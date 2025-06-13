Katy Perry's Space Trip Fuels Rough Patch in Orlando Bloom Relationship: 'He Always Thought It Was a Stupid Idea'

Katy Perry may have publicly praised Orlando Bloom's support ahead of her Blue Origin space flight, but behind the scenes, the actor was reportedly less enthusiastic about the journey.

While the pop star described Bloom as being "all about the journey" during a radio interview, a source told The US Sun the actor "did not think going on the mission was a good idea."

"From day one, Orlando didn't think going on the Blue Origin mission was a good idea, and knew she would face backlash," the source claimed. "He always thought it was a stupid idea and she wouldn't get anything positive out of it."

The couple, who have been engaged since 2019 and share a daughter, Daisy, 4, appeared to support each other in public. Bloom and Daisy were present for the April 15 launch near Blue Origin's Texas site. But despite their appearances, the source alleged the couple have been going through a "rough patch" made worse by Perry's decision.

Orlando, along with Daisy and Flynn, accompanied Katy today on the Blue Origin space mission 💙 pic.twitter.com/tF3em0ay8C — Katy&Bloom Updates (@KabloomUpdates) April 14, 2025

Public Backlash Adds to Private Tension

Perry faced harsh criticism following the flight, particularly for holding up a daisy mid-flight, presumably as a tribute to her daughter, and kissing the ground upon landing.

Model Emily Ratajkowski blasted the spaceflight on social media, calling it "end time s**t" and criticizing its environmental impact. "Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it's about Mother Earth and you're going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that's single handedly destroying the planet?" she said.

Actress Olivia Munn echoed similar views during an appearance on the "Today" show, saying, "Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it's a bit gluttonous... What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?"

Sources Say Couple Is Spending More Time Apart

She needs to cancel this tour before it cancels her career I’m so serious pic.twitter.com/BhIOF0sOte — Mo (@rwylmo) April 24, 2025

The tension reportedly goes beyond the space trip. The insider said Bloom has been "frustrated that his opinion is not being taken seriously or even heard" and feels like Perry has become "a different person lately."

"He believes she doesn't take him seriously," the source added.

Recent reports also noted that the couple has been spending increasing time apart. According to PEOPLE, there was "tension" following the lukewarm reception of Perry's latest album "143" and her struggling "Lifetimes" tour, which has been marked by poor ticket sales and criticism of her performances.