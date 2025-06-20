Madonna Ripped by 'Hamilton' Star for 'Disrespectful' Behavior in the Audience: 'Shorty, The Door's Right There'

Madonna has been publicly shamed by the star of a Broadway show after he experienced her as an audience member.

Anthony Ramos, who was on the original 2015 "Hamilton" cast, told this story on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live!"

"She was like this the whole time," Ramos said, mimicking someone glued to a screen. "I was like: 'Damn, shorty... if you not enjoying it that much, the door's right there.'"

Ramos portrayed both John Laurens and Alexander Hamilton's son Philip in the show's first run, which earned widespread acclaim. But for him, Madonna's presence in the audience wasn't flattering, it was distracting.

Other Stage Stars Back It Up

Ramos isn't the only one who noticed. Jonathan Groff, who played King George III, previously slammed Madonna's alleged texting during the show. "You couldn't miss it from the stage," Groff revealed in 2015. "It was a black void of the audience in front of us and her face there perfectly lit by the light of her iPhone."

"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda also seemed to shade the incident without naming names, tweeting, "Tonight was the first time I asked stage management NOT to allow a celebrity (who was texting all through Act 2) backstage. #noselfieforyou." The post was later deleted, but speculation quickly pointed to Madonna.

Her publicist denied the allegations at the time, telling Us Weekly that Madonna "was invited backstage four different times," and had already made "a generous donation" during the cast's post-show fundraising pitch.

Not Her First Phone-Related Controversy

The Hamilton drama wasn't an isolated incident. In 2013, Madonna was reportedly banned from Alamo Drafthouse cinemas after texting during a screening of "12 Years a Slave." When asked to stop, she allegedly replied, "It's for business...enslaver!"

Despite her long performance résumé, from Broadway's "Speed-the-Plow" to "Evita" on screen, Madonna's stage etiquette has drawn repeated criticism. Broadway veteran Patti LuPone once called her "a movie killer" and said she "cannot act her way out of a paper bag."

"She's dead behind the eyes," LuPone added. "She should not be in film or on stage."