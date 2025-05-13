Madonna's Life to Hit the Screen in Netflix Series From Shawn Levy

Netflix is teaming up with acclaimed director and producer Shawn Levy to bring the life of Madonna to the small screen.

According to a report from Deadline on Monday, May 12, the project will be a limited series that dives into the iconic singer's journey and legacy.

The new project will follow the superstar's journey from rising fame to global icon status. The pop icon is set to serve as an executive producer alongside Shawn Levy's production company, 21 Laps, which has an exclusive partnership with Netflix.

Levy, known for his hit work on "Stranger Things" and the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" movie, will help bring Madonna's story to life, TheMusic said.

It's important to note that this new Netflix series is a separate project from the Madonna biopic that had been in development with Universal Pictures.

That earlier film was set to star Julia Garner as Madonna but was paused indefinitely in 2023 when the singer went on her "Celebration World Tour."

Now, the idea of a series seems to be moving forward instead of the movie. Madonna hinted at this last year when she shared her frustrations about how her story was being handled by film producers.

"They say 'downsize, downscale, think smaller,'" she wrote in a now-deleted post, suggesting a series might give her more creative control.

A limited series about the life and music of Madonna is in early development at Netflix, @Deadline reports.



Who should play the icon? pic.twitter.com/rkiCYd6Qn5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 12, 2025

Madonna's Netflix Series in the Works, Details Still Under Wraps

While few details about the show have been released, the series will be based on real moments from Madonna's career and personal life.

So far, Netflix hasn't revealed which chapters of Madonna's life the series will explore—or who will step into the iconic role of the pop legend.

However, Billboard reports that Julia Garner, who starred in "Ozark and Inventing Anna," may still be involved in this new version.

She recently signed on for another Netflix project, keeping her connection to the platform strong.

This new series comes shortly after Madonna made headlines for ending a long feud with fellow pop legend Elton John. The feud started over 20 years ago when John criticized her music and live performances.

But last month, the two artists finally made peace. "It hurt me to know that someone I admired so much disliked me publicly," Madonna shared. She said that after meeting him again backstage, they hugged and made up. Elton even said he wanted to write a song for her.

Netflix and Madonna's team have not released official comments yet.