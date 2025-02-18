Madonna Teases 'Bedtime Stories' Re-release with Unfiltered, Bold Instagram Video

Madonna is giving fans a rare, unfiltered glimpse of herself in an Instagram video that teases the upcoming re-release of her 1994 album Bedtime Stories.

The 66-year-old pop icon took to social media on Monday, rolling around in a pink slip dress, black thigh-high stockings, and pumps.

With minimal makeup and no filters, Madonna looked stunning as she gave a cheeky display, even removing a Burberry trench coat mid-video.

According to DailyMail, captioning the post, Madonna announced the long-awaited re-release of Bedtime Stories, alongside a vinyl version, writing, "Bedtime Stories re-release and vinyl coming soon!"

The album, originally released over thirty years ago, was a significant departure from Madonna's earlier pop sound. It incorporated R&B and hip-hop influences.

It was nominated for Best Pop Album at the Grammys and produced hits like "Secret" and "Take a Bow," both of which reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Madonna Announces 'Bedtime Stories' Vinyl Re-release

The video also featured Madonna showing off her eclectic style, including a painting by Polish artist Tamara de Lempicka that adorns her $32.5 million Upper West Side residence.

The video captures her signing the words "Good-bye" and "Amore" on personal stationery, offering fans a glimpse into her personal life, PageSix said.

The announcement of Bedtime Stories' re-release comes amid Madonna's continued musical evolution. Although she previously declared a focus on acting, she has been working on new music, including a sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna revealed she's been working on the project with musical director Stuart Price, adding, "I can't wait to share it with you!"

Madonna also reflected on her iconic career, which spans decades and includes several high-profile projects.

Despite setbacks like the shelving of her self-directed biopic, "Who's That Girl," Madonna remains as ambitious as ever. Her most recent tour, the "Celebration Tour," grossed $225.3 million, showing that she still holds the crown as the Queen of Pop.

Fans were excited to see Madonna without her usual filters, noting her more natural appearance. Some praised the post for its authenticity, with one fan commenting, "MY ALBUM IS ALIIIIIVEEEEE." Others marveled at how great she looked, especially given her bold approach to self-presentation.