Morrissey Blames 'Zero Support' from Industry for Struggles to Finish Europe Tour

Morrissey has canceled his June 23 show in Stockholm, Sweden, citing a lack of support from the music industry as a major reason behind the ongoing struggles with his tour.

He shared the news on his website just one day before the concert, saying he was truly sorry for the cancellation.

According to RollingStone, Morrissey shared that missing the Stockholm show has been especially hard on both the band and crew, describing it as a deeply painful experience for everyone involved.

He added, "There is no financial support from imaginary record labels to get us to such places."

Fans were told the Stockholm concert at Hovet Arena was canceled "due to exhaustion among the band and crew." Refunds were made available at the point of purchase.

This isn't the first bump in the road for Morrissey during his 2024–2025 tour. The 65-year-old singer has been performing in cities across Europe, including Paris, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen.

Up next, he's set to take the stage in Berlin on June 27, with more shows lined up in Munich, Krakow, and Vienna.

In his post, Morrissey said that despite strong ticket sales, his music receives no industry backing. "No label will release our music, no radio will play our music," he stated.

"Yet our ticket sales are sensational. What does this tell us about the state of Art in 2025?"

Morrissey opened up about how tough the tour has been on him and his crew, saying the constant travel—six countries in just seven days—has left them drained, both physically and emotionally.

On top of that, he's still dealing with ongoing frustration over his album Bonfire of Teenagers, which hasn't been released yet, NME said. The project has been in limbo since he parted ways with Capitol Records back in 2022.

He claims to have completed two albums but says labels are afraid of media backlash if they support his work.

He also sent a message to fans in places like Norway, Finland, and Iceland, letting them know that, for now, there aren't any shows planned there.

Morrissey expressed hope that someone might step in to help them continue the tour, noting that while they have many loyal fans, they're struggling with a lack of support from the music industry.