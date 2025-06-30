Matty Healy Drops Cryptic Remarks on Stage, Sparks Taylor Swift Theories at Glastonbury

Matty Healy, frontman of The 1975, raised eyebrows during his Glastonbury Festival set Friday night (June 28) with comments fans believe were aimed at his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

While performing on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm, Healy took a moment to address the crowd in between songs.

Sipping a Guinness and smoking a cigarette, he declared, "What this moment is making me realize is that I probably am the best," before adding, "I'm probably the best songwriter of my generation. The best, what do we say... A POET... ladies and gentlemen, is what I am."

Audience members immediately took to social media, suggesting Healy's remarks were directed at Swift and her recent album, The Tortured Poets Department, which many fans believe includes several references to their brief relationship.

One festivalgoer was heard saying, "He's definitely talking about Taylor," in a clip shared online.

According to DailyMail, Healy then described himself as a "generational wordsmith" and introduced the next song by saying, "These lyrics, this poetry, I bleed for you."

The band launched into "Chocolate," a fan-favorite from their 2013 debut. After the performance, Healy laughed and said, "I was only joking about being a poet."

WHY IS MATTY HEALY SHADING TAYLOR ON STAGE AT GLASTONBURY WTF? pic.twitter.com/5lSPr9592d — HHA💋 (@hha_xoxo) June 27, 2025

Matty Healy's Glastonbury Comments Fuel Taylor Swift Song Speculation

Healy and Swift were romantically linked for about a month in spring 2023. Their short-lived relationship included public sightings in New York City, visits to recording studios, and Healy attending Swift's "Eras Tour" shows.

Despite the intense media attention, the pair broke up quickly, reportedly due to clashing schedules and personal differences.

When Swift released "The Tortured Poets Department" in April 2024, fans speculated that several tracks — including "Guilty As Sin," "Down Bad," and "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" — were about Healy, The Adviser said.

A source later told Us Weekly that Healy was "blindsided" by the album's content.

At Glastonbury, Healy also told the crowd that the band would be avoiding political messages in upcoming shows. "We don't want our legacy to be one of politics," he said. "We need more love and friendship."

While Healy is now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel, Swift is in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

She recently surprised fans by appearing with singer Kane Brown at a charity event where he performed "Shake It Off."