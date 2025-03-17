Matty Healy's Memoir to Uncover 'Juicy' Stories, Including His Brief Romance With Taylor Swift: Report

Matt Healy has reportedly started writing a memoir that will provide "juicy" details about his life, including his whirlwind romance with pop star Taylor Swift and engagement to model Gabbriette.

The 35-year-old rock star's reported goal is to put together a memoir that suggests the kind of man he is as an artist. It will reportedly not be a traditional tell-all, with Healy's work expected to be snippets of lyrical poems and short stories, a source told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column via Metro UK.

"Matty is likely to pen lyrical poems and short stories rather than a bog-standard tell-all book—that is fitting with his creative style."

"But anything he does reveal will be juicy."

Music Times could not independently verify the claims.

Healy and Swift first sparked dating rumors in 2014 but reconnected in May 2023 after Swift's split from Joe Alwyn. The romance was short-lived, with the pair calling it quits by June.

Healy's Personal Life

Healy has opened up in recent years about the pressures of fame and how it affected his public persona.

Speaking on the Doomscroll podcast, he said, "I became a way more well-known public figure for loads of different reasons. The only reason that I was interested in this was because of what I was doing."

The Brit has dismissed the idea of creating music that capitalizes on his personal life and public scrutiny. He was blunt about not wanting to use the tabloid-feeding frenzy over his love life and public persona as inspiration.

He explained that it would be a "lie" to make a record of these things, things like "all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons or whatever it may be that I've kind of become known for, just because I was famous."

The 1975 frontman further stated that he avoids the sort of storytelling that often proves too easy for many artists to work with.

"I think that that's an obvious thing to draw from. And I'm just not interested in it. And I think like, the maintenance of the status quo is something that I always fight against."

He elaborated on his stance against making music that reflects past experiences, especially when they lose relevance over time. "So the idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it's not interesting."