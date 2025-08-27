Suge Knight & Wack 100 Call Out Drake For Wearing Fake 2Pac Chain: 'It's Plastic Plaything'

Music executive Wack 100 and ex-Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight both are questioning the validity of a chain.

Drake recently posted on Instagram, asserting that it is not the original Death Row chain once worn by late rapper Tupac Shakur.

Drake had generated buzz earlier this week when he posted a photo of himself holding what he claimed was 2Pac's chain during his Some Special Shows 4 U tour of Europe.

The photo, which used artwork from Shakur's All Eyez On Me album, went viral within minutes.

Wack 100, calls DJ Akademiks with Reggie Wright, and claims that the 2Pac Death Row chain associated with Drake is fake. pic.twitter.com/dhdtwYC79G — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@Chatnigga101) August 26, 2025

In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Suge Knight recently said that the jewelry must not be real.

According to him, "I'm the only person that got Death Row chains and I'm the only one handing them out.

I gave one to Snoop at first, and Snoop felt that the Death Row chain was gonna cause too much controversy"

Knight continued to remember the chain's restricted circulation. He described, "My Death Row chain at the time was full of diamonds on the chain and diamonds on the bezel. 'Pac came home and got that chain."

The former music executive also mentioned that no markings were present on the back of the original and implied Drake had been deceived.

He went on to say, "I don't go hard about it because it ain't Drake's fault. I believe Drake really admired 2Pac and liked 2Pac." Knight concluded that whoever gave the Toronto rapper the necklace had "played" him.

Wack 100 repeated the criticism in a different conversation with DJ Akademiks. He questioned what he referred to as visible differences between Drake's chain and the original work.

Drake has not publicly answered the criticisms. His Instagram caption to the chain image said, "COPENHAGEN NIGHT ONE LESSSGO."

The scandal is happening while Drake is carrying out his European tour with PartyNextDoor in anticipation of the launch of his upcoming album, Iceman.

In spite of the questions raised regarding the jewelry, performances have attracted good attendance in several cities.

At the time of going to press, the chain's authenticity has not been confirmed.