Halsey Responds to Americana Backlash: 'Cinema Comes First' Amid Sydney Sweeney Ad Scandal

Singer and actress Halsey has stepped forward to defend the film "Americana" and its creative team, addressing the backlash connected to her co-star Sydney Sweeney.

The film, which marks Tony Tost's debut as a director, had a relatively quiet start at the box office, bringing in around $500,000 during its opening run, ENews said.

Some critics have blamed the low turnout on recent controversy surrounding Sweeney's American Eagle ad campaign.

Halsey took to Instagram on August 21 to urge fans to support the film, saying, "You should go see this movie, because @tonytost made an exceptional film, in honor of a genre he knows intimately. Because his work and his vision are greater than the 24 hr gossip tabloid denim bullsh--t."

She emphasized her belief that true film lovers should prioritize the art itself, noting that the essence of the project lies in its commitment to cinema.

The comment came just days after American Eagle's campaign featuring Sweeney sparked public criticism.

The ad played on the phrase "great genes," saying Sweeney had "great jeans," leading some to accuse the brand of promoting a tone-deaf message.

Halsey Stands by "Americana" Crew, Not Controversy

Though Sweeney has not addressed the backlash publicly, the company responded on Instagram, stating, "'Sydney Sweeney has great jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story."

According to RollingStone, Halsey clarified that her support is directed at the filmmaking team, not the advertising campaign.

"I do agree that our words are important in this climate," she wrote.

"I don't, however, think that it's fair for the news cycle to predatorily rip a hardworking director and his hardworking crew for this film that is completely separate from and unrelated to a (pretty dumb) advertising take."

She explained that her message of support was directed at specific individuals within the project, encouraging people to pay closer attention if that wasn't immediately obvious.

Director Tony Tost also reflected on the film's underwhelming opening. Writing on X (formerly Twitter) on August 22, he noted that movies often endure beyond the cultural moment in which they first appear.

As a first-time filmmaker, he shared that his debut may have been overshadowed by current discourse but expressed interest in how it might be received once the immediate buzz fades.