Troy Ave's Dramatic 'Near-Death' Attempted Robbery Story Exposed as Fake: 'No Shots Fired'

Rapper Troy Ave and his celebrity-chef pal Geoff Cole are under investigation for allegedly faking a robbery and shooting.

What Troy Ave (born Ronald Collins) initially praised as heroism was now revealed to be a hoax.

According to TMZ, sources confirmed the entire event, which took place in what appeared to be surveillance footage shared by Cole on Instagram, was orchestrated.

The footage showed Troy Ave allegedly confronting and firing at a supposed robber who was sneaking up on them.

However, no actual robbery attempt occurred, and no shots were fired.

"This the 2nd time but it WON'T be a 3rd! s/o 2 my BROTHER Ave for Holding it Down in a situation where most woulda RAN or FOLDED 💪🏽 ‼️," Cole posted alongside the video footage.

Many followers initially praised Troy Ave for his apparent bravery, while others expressed skepticism.

San Diego police confirmed they received no calls regarding a robbery or shooting involving either Troy Ave or Cole.

Currently, law enforcement has not made a public statement regarding the incident.

The news comes as a surprise to fans and followers, some of whom believed the event to be real.

Response on social media was split, with some claiming disappointment in the manipulation of public perception.

Troy Ave hasn't commented about the new allegations. Even in the midst of the emails, Cole stood by his belief in spreading positivity and opportunity.

I'll never let hate turn me into a hater. He said in his Instagram post.

The unfolding events have sparked conversations about authenticity and the lengths some may go to for publicity in the entertainment industry.