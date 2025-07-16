Miley Cyrus Details Why Touring Feels Unsustainable for Her Mental Health

Miley Cyrus is speaking honestly about why fans shouldn't expect her to hit the road anytime soon.

The 32-year-old singer, known for hits like "Flowers" and "Malibu," revealed in a new interview on "Good Morning America" that touring feels unsustainable for her mental health and personal well-being — even though she has the ability to do it.

"I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunity to tour," Miley said during the July 15 segment. "I wish I had the desire, but I don't."

According to ENews, Cyrus, who hasn't toured since her 2014 "Bangerz" tour, explained that her decision isn't about her voice condition, Reinke's edema.

Instead, she pointed to the emotional toll touring takes on artists. "I also don't think that there's an infrastructure that supports artists," she said, noting the pressure and lifestyle challenges of being on the road.

She cited Prince as an example of an artist who lived a demanding tour life and said sobriety becomes harder to maintain while traveling from city to city.

"It's really hard to maintain sobriety on the road," she said. "Which is a really important pillar of stability in my life."

Miley also shared how difficult it is to manage her mental health during a tour. She described the rollercoaster of emotions from performing in front of massive crowds to returning to quiet moments alone.

Miley Cyrus opened up about the emotional rollercoaster of performing live, sharing that the overwhelming rush of excitement and love from the crowd often leaves her feeling emotionally drained once the show is over, People said.

"You start thinking that one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000. It needs to be 80,000."

While some fans may miss seeing her live, Miley assured them that she still feels connected. In a 2023 tweet, she said, "For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever... Even if I don't see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart."

Instead of touring, Miley continues to focus on new ways to reach her audience. Her latest album, Something Beautiful, dropped May 30 and was followed by a full visual film that premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 6.