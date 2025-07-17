Jennifer Lopez Swears Off Marriage After Four Tries: 'I Think I'm Done'

Jennifer Lopez is done with marriage.

The 55-year-old singer was caught on camera during her "Up All Night" tour, singing to a fan in the audience who was holding a sign that said, "JLo, marry me?"

As the line was read aloud to Lopez, who chuckled before responding, "I think I'm done with that. Yeah, I tried that a few times."

The comment follows her fourth divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez reacts to a fan asking to marry her:



“I think I’m done with that. I’ve tried that a few times” 😂 pic.twitter.com/zoQqxse0Tl — Jennifer Lopez Updates (@JLopezUpdate2) July 16, 2025

A Complicated History with Marriage

Lopez's first marriage was to Ojani Noa in 1997, just after she met him at a Miami restaurant. It lasted just under a year.

She wed dancer Cris Judd in 2001 after meeting him on the set of her "Love Don't Cost a Thing" video. That marriage was short-lived too. The couple divorced nine months later, in 2003.

Her most enduring relationship was with Marc Anthony. The two had known each other since the late '90s and married in 2004, shortly after Lopez's prior engagement to Affleck was called off.

They had twins Max and Emme together in 2008 and they separated in 2011. They finalized their divorce in 2014.

Lopez was also engaged to Alex Rodriguez, but the two called it off in 2021.

Lopez married Affleck in July 2022 and two years later, she filed for divorce shortly after their second wedding anniversary. It was finalized in January 2025.

Breakup Ballad

Last week, Lopez premiered an emotional new track during the opening night of her "Up All Night" tour, marking the first public performance of "Wreckage of You," a breakup song that appears to reflect on her recent divorce from Affleck.

Introducing the track to the crowd in Spain on July 8, Lopez said, "This is a song that is a new song that I want to sing for the first time tonight that came to me when I was up all night one night," according to fan-recorded footage shared online. She then asked the audience, "Shall we sing this one for the people?"

The "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker sang about redemption and self-discovery amid a after relationship.

"The love I want, the love I need, it starts in me / Now I found my way here, I'm gonna stay there."

The lyrics also dealt with changing through heartbreak, with Lopez saying thanks to a previous love "for the scars you left on my heart."

She added, "It was showing me that stars shine brighter in the dark / I won't fall apart because of who we are, but your broken parts."