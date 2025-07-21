GloRilla Delivers Powerhouse Performance at 2025 WNBA All-Star Game in Indy

GloRilla stole the spotlight at the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday night (July 19), delivering a powerhouse halftime performance that had the entire Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis buzzing.

The 25-year-old rapper from Memphis got a cheerful welcome from ESPN's Elle Duncan, Chiney Ogwumike, and Andraya Carter.

She stepped onto the court wearing a custom Gatorade letterman jacket, with "Let Her Cook"—the name of her hit song—boldly stitched on the back.

With a Gatorade towel tucked into the hood, she stepped onto center court ready to turn up the energy, Billboard said.

GloRilla started off strong with "Let Her Cook," instantly getting fans on their feet. She kept the momentum going with newer tracks like "Typa" and "TGIF," backed by a crew of dancers who matched her every move.

WNBA favorites like Angel Reese and Brittney Sykes were spotted courtside, having a blast—singing along and cheering throughout the performance.

Brittany Sykes having a great time during the Glorilla halftime performance pic.twitter.com/7tskc56LUx — Karli Bell (@KarliBell33) July 20, 2025

GloRilla and BIA Bring Star Power to WNBA All-Star Night

To close out the set, GloRilla dropped her platinum hit "WHATCHU KNO ABOUT ME," featuring Sexyy Red. The song, which reached the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100, brought the halftime show to a loud, thrilling finish.

Even before and after her set, GloRilla's music kept the arena rocking. Songs like "Hollon" played during timeouts, keeping her sound in the mix all night long.

Her presence wasn't just a performance—it was woven into the whole All-Star Game experience.

Earlier in the night, fellow rapper BIA got things started with her song "We On Go," hyping up the crowd during player introductions, HNHH said.

Up next for GloRilla is a big milestone—her very first hometown concert, Glo Bash, happening on July 25 at the FedEx Forum in Memphis.

The show will include live performances from Rob49 and Muni Long and is shaping up to be one of the biggest summer events in Memphis.

Meanwhile, on the court, Team Collier took control of the game with a strong second-half lead. Missing key players, including hometown favorite Caitlin Clark, Team Clark struggled to keep pace.

With a 20-point cushion, Team Collier looked set to claim the 2025 All-Star Game trophy.