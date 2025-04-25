Erica Banks Shuts Down GloRilla Comparisons: 'I Don't Sound Like Anyone'

Erica Banks is standing firm against comparisons, making it clear that she's not copying anyone — especially not fellow rapper GloRilla.

On Thursday, April 23, the rapper known for "Buss It" addressed rising comparisons between her latest track and GloRilla's style.

According to Billboard, she responded to the comments in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter). "I don't sound like anyone," Banks wrote.

"I hate when y'all say that. If you've been listening to my music since 2020, you know I've always had my own sound. Please just love on your favorite artist without forcing the thought of me sounding like them or anyone else."

The post came after Erica shared a snippet of her upcoming track "On His Face," which quickly sparked online chatter.

Many fans felt the song shared a similar tone or flow with GloRilla's style. Though GloRilla hasn't responded, some fans weighed in with both criticism and support.

Online reactions were mixed, with some users on X pointing out similarities between the rapper's flow and GloRilla's, suggesting her cadence resembled that of the song "Tomorrow."

Others defended her, noting that she has maintained a consistent rap style since 2021.

Erica Banks Shuts Down Claims That She Sounds Like Other Rappers After GloRilla Comparisonshttps://t.co/AQRUjsnxAO — billboard (@billboard) April 25, 2025

Erica Banks Asserts Her Style Amid Megan Freestyle Debate

This isn't the first time Erica Banks has faced these kinds of comparisons. In a recent 2024 interview, she addressed similar comments linking her to Megan Thee Stallion, Vibe said.

At the time, fans noticed both artists had released freestyles over Gucci Mane's "I Think I Love Her" beat — Banks with her "I Think I Love Em" freestyle, and Megan during her #MeganMonday series.

When asked about that moment, Erica responded with a sharp quote from Nicki Minaj: "Everybody can do a freestyle on whatever beat they choose, but it's a big difference between me and you." It was a clear signal that she wasn't backing down from critics or comparisons.

While online debates continue, Banks is staying focused on her music and identity. She's not letting public opinion steer her away from her unique sound — one she says she's been perfecting for years.

As for GloRilla, she's preparing for a major appearance at Summer Jam 2025, where she'll headline alongside Muni Long and A Boogie on June 20 at the Prudential Center in New Jersey.