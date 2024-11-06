GloRilla Calls Out Kai Cenat's Bad Breath During Live Stream

Rapper GloRilla is the latest star to be a guest on Kai Cenat's famous Twitch streams. The two had a palpable chemistry, entertaining viewers with their playful sibling dynamic. Of the many highlights, one that particularly stood out via social media was when the Memphis-based songstress called Cenat out for having bad breath.

When GloRilla pulled out a box of mints, she offered one to Cenat, saying "You need one of these." The streamer responded in horror, asking her to clarify. She replies, "We just ate some jambalaya, I'm going to take one too." But once Cenat presses the issue further, GloRilla finally admits he's got bad breath.

Glorilla confirms that Kai Cenat stinks 😭 pic.twitter.com/VnJ1WqURJm — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 6, 2024

The exchange was ultimately harmless in nature, as the two laughed the moment off. The livestream was filled with more hilarious moments, including a choreographed dance and GloRilla dousing a pot of spaghetti with a bag of sugar. While some reacted in horror, others confirmed the culinary practice was common in many parts of the South.

There's no way Glorilla is putting sugar in pasta on Kai Cenat's stream 😭 pic.twitter.com/7Zuc6UBSsY — Samham (@samham__) November 6, 2024

The 22-year-old streamer is currently embarking on "Mafiathon2," a non-stop 30-day Twitch stream airing 24/7 that kicked off November 1. He recently had Kodak Black on, making headlines for the rapper's zombied appearance.

The rapper responded to fans' concerns for his health and accusations of addiction via Instagram stating, "Ain't nothing wrong with me, facts."