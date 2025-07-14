Coldplay Makes Surprise FIFA Club World Cup Halftime Cameo with Epic Finale

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Final wasn't just about the battle between Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The real surprise came at halftime when Coldplay made an unexpected appearance, delivering a show-stopping performance that thrilled fans around the world.

Held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the first-ever FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show brought together global music stars in a 15-minute spectacle, HitChannel said .

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin had helped organize the event—but no one expected the band to actually perform, especially while in the middle of their world tour.

The halftime show opened with a burst of energy from Colombian star J Balvin, who kicked things off with his hit song "Mi Gente." The crowd cheered as dancers and drummers lit up the stage with color and rhythm.

Emmanuel Kelly Joins Coldplay in Heartfelt Halftime Moment

Nigerian singer Tems followed, delivering a heartfelt performance of "Love Me JeJe," slowly joined by dancers as the music built in intensity.

Doja Cat, representing the US, kept the energy high with her hit "Woman," performing on a glowing upper-deck stage.

Then came the moment no one saw coming—Coldplay stepped out to perform "A Sky Full of Stars."

They were joined by Australian artist Emmanuel Kelly, who shared the stage with Chris Martin and even hugged him as they sang to a backdrop of rainbow lights.

According to YveStyle, Kelly told the crowd, "I'm so happy that we are all here together," as fans waved towels printed with the word "love" in different languages.

The entire performance took place on a custom-built stage high above the field. This setup protected the newly planted natural grass below, while still delivering a full visual experience.

Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, said this design helped preserve the field and made for a "historic and seamless show."

The event wasn't just for fun—it carried a powerful mission. The halftime show supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to help kids around the world access quality education.

As Doja Cat said before the show, "I'm proud to represent America on this unique stage and support global education."