Charli XCX Marries The 1975's George Daniel in Intimate London Wedding

Charli XCX and George Daniel from The 1975 are officially married! The couple said "I do" in an intimate ceremony on Saturday, July 19, at Hackney Town Hall in London.

Sweet moments from the big day show 32-year-old Charli and 35-year-old George sharing a happy kiss on the steps of the venue.

Charli looked stunning in a short, silky off-the-shoulder dress, complete with a classic tulle veil and a pair of chic heels, TMZ said.

She also kept her style edge by adding a pair of chunky black sunglasses after the ceremony. George looked sharp in a simple suit.

The wedding was a low-key affair, attended by about 20 close friends and family members. Some of George's bandmates from The 1975 were there, although frontman Matty Healy was reportedly not in attendance.

The couple was even seen walking to the venue, adding to the relaxed vibe of the day.

Charli xcx and George Daniel are now married! 💍

pic.twitter.com/w1wezk3fv0 — 🏁 (@concertleaks) July 19, 2025

Charli XCX Reflects on Working with Fiancé George Daniel

Charli and George first met in 2021 while collaborating on the song "Spinning." They later confirmed their relationship in 2022, after George showed his support for Charli's "Saturday Night Live" performance.

In November 2023, Charli quietly shared their engagement on social media with a photo of her ring placed on a tea tray.

Their creative connection continued as they worked together on Charli's sixth album, Brat, released in June 2024.

According to People, on the "Spout Podcast," Charli said collaborating with George changed her creative process. "I've never been in a relationship with someone I've worked with. It's a whole new dynamic," she shared.

Despite the loving vibe, Charli admitted to sources that things can get tense in the studio. "I'm such a bitch in the studio with George," she joked. Still, she praised his calm approach, saying he gives people space to be themselves.

Charli has also credited George and his bandmates with helping her slow down and rethink how she makes music. "I've adapted to living with songs longer before releasing them," she said.