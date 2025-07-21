Janet Jackson Surprises Fans at The Jacksons' Concert in Touching Family Reunion

Janet Jackson delighted fans over the weekend with a surprise appearance during her brothers' concert in England.

The music legend joined Jackie and Marlon Jackson, founding members of The Jacksons, during their show at the Heritage Live festival in Reading on Saturday, July 19.

Now 59, Janet was spotted backstage watching the performance with her 8-year-old son, Eissa, People said.

Wearing a green plaid jacket and flared jeans, she stepped out briefly on stage to support her brothers, drawing cheers from the crowd.

Her appearance marked a rare public moment for the Jackson family and was warmly received by fans both at the venue and online.

"Words can't express how much your nephew and I enjoyed tonight," Janet wrote on Instagram after the concert. "It was so good seeing both of you as usual. God bless you on your journey. We love you so much."

Heritage Live also celebrated the moment on social media, calling it a "real treat" to have Janet on stage and praising The Jacksons for their high-energy show.

The post featured a smiling Janet standing with her brothers as the audience roared in appreciation.

The Jackson family has long been a staple of American pop culture. According to DailyMail, the original group, which formed in 1964, included Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon, and the late Michael Jackson.

Janet, the youngest sibling, rose to fame as a solo artist in the 1980s and has become one of the most successful female performers in music history.

Saturday's concert was not only a show of sibling support but also a rare public outing for Janet's son, Eissa, whom she had with ex-husband Wissam Al Mana.

Speaking to "The Guardian" last year, Janet called motherhood the most meaningful part of her life.

"The biggest thing I've done is become a mother," she said. "Your life completely changes—and I wouldn't trade it for anything."

Though Janet grew up in the spotlight, she's been open about wanting a different life for her son.

In several interviews, she's shared that she won't allow Eissa to enter show business until he's 18 and is sure that it's what he wants.

The Jacksons are set to continue their UK tour, with their next performance scheduled for July 31 at Audley End in Essex.