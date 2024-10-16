Janet Jackson Speaks Out for the First Time About Brother Tito's Passing

Janet Jackson is getting emotional when talking about her brother, Tito Jackson's, death.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Janet shared a heartfelt tribute to her late brother. The post included a black and white picture of a younger Janet with her older brother wearing a fedora and printed shirt.

"May you rest in eternal peace 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 I miss you so much! ❤️," she said along with the picture.

Tito died on September 15 after suffering a reported heart attack while driving to Oklahoma from New Mexico.

Since his passing, the family has posted a tribute to the former Jackson 5 member.

"His presence will always be deeply missed, but his music, kindness, and love will forever live on in our hearts. Tito brought so much joy to the world, both as a member of The Jackson 5 and The Jacksons, and as an amazing father, brother, son, uncle and friend who touched the lives of many," the statement began.

"As we honor him and commemorate his first heavenly birthday, we want to extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown support and love during this challenging time. Your words of comfort and the respect for our family's privacy has meant the world to us," it continued.

"Tito's legacy will continue to inspire, and we are forever grateful to have shared in his remarkable journey. Today, let's remember Tito "Poppa T" Jackson. Not just today, but every day, there will still be 'Tito Time,'" the statement concluded.

Tito fathered three sons during his lifetime -- sons Taj, 51, Taryll, 49, and TJ, 46. Together, the sons made up the band 3T.

Tito was the latest Jackson family member to pass. Famously, they lost Michael Jackson in 2009. Michael and Janet were close and even recorded the song "Scream" together in 1995, which became a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.