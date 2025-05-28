Is Janet Jackson Secretly Backing Kanye West? Fans Spot Disturbing Clue

Janet Jackson is once again drawing criticism after appearing at the 2025 American Music Awards wearing a tank top emblazoned with a symbol that many online users claim is associated with Kanye West's controversial fashion line.

The pop icon's outfit, part of a white ensemble worn during a performance at the event, featured a bird-like logo that several viewers quickly flagged as resembling imagery used in West's recent designs — some of which have drawn backlash for alleged connections to antisemitic and extremist symbolism.

"Janet wore a white ensemble and on her tank top was a specific symbol that some folks online say is connected to Kanye West," said AllHipHop contributor Illseed.

"That symbol? Apparently German. You already know where this conversation could go. OR HAS GONE."

The choice of attire has reignited discussions surrounding Jackson's recent public behavior.

After a period of relative quiet, she stirred controversy last year by promoting misinformation about Vice President Kamala Harris — a move that cost her support among fans and political commentators alike.

"She lost a lot of people after that. I'll admit, she lost me, too," Illseed wrote.

Despite the appearance being mostly uneventful, speculation about Jackson's wardrobe choice has dominated post-event chatter.

Online debates have surfaced over whether the symbol is definitively tied to West, whose recent public appearances — including wearing a KKK-style hood during an album listening party — have continued to stir outrage.

"What's strange is why Janet Jackson would seemingly throw support behind Kanye West, especially when his name has been tied to antisemitic rhetoric," Illseed noted.

"The word floating around—speculative, alleged and probably wrong—is that Janet blames a certain group of people for Michael Jackson's death."

While no official statement has been made by Jackson or her representatives about the symbol's origin or meaning, critics and fans alike are questioning whether the wardrobe choice was intentional or simply a misunderstanding.

"I looked. And that bird logo looks eerily close to those hateful symbols," Illseed added.

The resurfacing of Jackson's past statements and affiliations has added fuel to the speculation, particularly her uncorrected remarks about Harris and reports that she and her brother Randy may have aligned themselves with far-right ideologies.

"It honestly feels like she and her brother Randy might've (definitely based on the reports we saw) gotten pulled into that whole MAGA mindset," Illseed wrote. "That's that sh#t I don't like!"

As discourse around celebrity influence and political alignment continues to intensify, Jackson's latest appearance has become a flashpoint, raising questions about image, intent, and the lasting impact of silent statements.