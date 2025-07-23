Ozzy Osbourne's Final Days Revealed as His Family is Devastated: 'It is With More Sadness Than Mere Words'

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary frontman of Black Sabbath and a heavy metal icon, has died at age 76, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Osbourne passed away at his home in Buckinghamshire, England. He was surrounded by his wife, Sharon, and their children: Kelly, Jack, Aimee, and Louis.

His death, described by family sources as "unexpected to be this soon," followed a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we report our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the family said in a statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love."

Known as the "Prince of Darkness," Osbourne gained global fame in the 1970s with Black Sabbath, shaping the heavy metal genre.

He later began a successful solo career and became a pop culture figure through the reality series The Osbournes.

In recent years, his health had worsened. This led his family to move back to the U.K. from Los Angeles to care for him.

Sharon Osbourne spent two years getting their Buckinghamshire home ready for his final days, which included a specialized wellness area.

Despite his illness, Osbourne made a surprise final appearance on July 5 at Villa Park. He reunited on stage with his Black Sabbath bandmates for what would be his last performance.

Tributes from across the music industry poured in. Elton John called Osbourne "a true legend" and "a huge trailblazer," while Metallica and Sir Rod Stewart shared their admiration and sadness.

Osbourne is survived by his wife, six children, and several grandchildren.