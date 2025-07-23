Ozzy Osbourne Performed Final Show While Owing $5M to the IRS as Questions Swirl Over His Motivation: Report

Ozzy Osbourne took the stage one last time just 17 days before his death, despite reportedly facing more than $5 million in unpaid taxes. The heavy metal icon's financial troubles were quietly mounting while he prepared for what would become his final public performance.

According to federal records seen by Radar Online, Osbourne and his wife Sharon were hit with two tax liens – one for $689,107 in 2023 and a second in 2024 totaling more than $4.3 million. The outstanding debt has raised speculation about whether financial pressure may have driven him to perform one last time, even while dealing with severe health issues.

Concert Comes Amid Failing Health and Financial Stress

The 76-year-old rocker, who had been battling Parkinson's disease and other ailments, was no longer able to walk unaided and performed seated on a gothic-style bat throne. Yet on July 5, he reunited with Black Sabbath for a star-studded event in Birmingham, England. The "Back to the Beginning" concert drew more than 42,000 attendees and nearly 6 million online viewers. Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello served as musical director, calling the show a success that "raised a ton of money for a great cause." The $190 million haul was reportedly distributed among Parkinson's and children's charities.

Whether Osbourne received any compensation remains unknown.

Osbourne had retired from touring in 2023, telling fans, "My team and I tried everything to get me back on stage, but my body is simply telling me that I have to face reality." Despite quitting live performances, he insisted, "I will never stop making music," although no new studio material followed his 2022 album, "Patient Number 9."

Determined to Perform One Last Time

A series of surgeries and complications following an ATV accident in 2003 had taken a heavy toll on his mobility. After re-injuring his neck in a fall in 2019, the singer postponed tours and had multiple spinal procedures. His 2020 announcement of a diagnosis of Parkinson's disease only added to his physical hurdles.

Still, Osbourne insisted on performing one final time. "He's in a great deal of pain," an insider told Radar, adding that "instead of resting, he pushed himself to make this happen." Those close to him said he refused to be talked out of it, wanting to give everything he had left, both for himself and for the audience.

Osbourne died on July 22, surrounded by family, according to a statement signed by Sharon and their children Jack, Kelly, Aimee, and Louis. "It is with more sadness than mere words can convey," the message read.